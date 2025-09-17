Chris Eubank and Conor Benn come face-to-face once more as their prepare for their rematch on November 15th. (1:39)

Eddie Hearn has said he will request an apology from Chris Eubank Jr. or consider legal action over allegations he ordered the delay of the fighter's ambulance after his fight with Conor Benn in April.

Eubank Jr. was sent to hospital with severe dehydration, having beaten Benn by unanimous decision in London.

In August, the rematch was confirmed for Nov. 15, again at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At the pre-fight news conference on Wednesday, Eubank Jr. made a series of allegations against Hearn, including that he ordered the ambulance he was in to delay leaving the stadium.

"I'm in this ambulance [they] blocked that ambulance from leaving the stadium for 20 minutes. I'm laying there ... oxygen mask on and the car cannot move. They will not open the gates to let us leave," Eubank said.

"If that was a serious injury I had sustained, that 20 minutes of being locked in could have been the difference between life and death."

Chris Eubank Jr made a series of allegations against Eddie Hearn during a news conference ahead of his rematch with Conor Benn. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Hearn pushed Eubank Jr. to confirm who he was referring to, saying: "Can you just confirm that you are accusing us ... Matchroom?"

Eubank Jr. replied: "Yes. You guys blocked me from getting out. Who else would it have been?"

Hearn strenuously denied the allegation and said he will consider legal action if Eubank Jr. does not apologise.

"There is a log on fight nights from paramedics about exactly what happens, the exact procedure of what happens. The British Boxing Board of Control have it. It's there in black and white," Hearn told media after the news conference.

"He [Eubank Jr.] will be making an apology or we'll be taking legal action.

"I take this very personally. That's my life. Our reputation in boxing is second to none and you've got this guy making up s--- like that that sounds awful."

Hearn confirmed they will formally write to Eubank Jr. and request an apology.

"We haven't worked 40 years to build a business to have some t-- just make up b------ which is absolutely ridiculous," Hearn added.