Chris Eubank Jr. is eyeing a fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez early next year should he beat Conor Benn in their rematch on Nov. 15, promoter Ben Shalom has told ESPN.

Eubank Jr. will face Benn for a second time at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having won their first encounter by unanimous decision in April.

The pair are obligated to fight twice under the terms of the contract. The rematch will also take place at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, with a 10 pound rehydration clause, as the first fight did.

Should he win, Eubank Jr. will look for a mega fight against Alvarez, or even Terence Crawford, in the first part of 2026.

"[2026 is] going to be a big year [for Eubank]," Shalom told ESPN.

"I think he's going to come through this emphatically [against Benn] and then he wants the very best. Canelo, Crawford, those are the two names he'd like to fight and hopefully we can make that happen early next year."

Eubank Jr. took to social media after Crawford's win over Alvarez last week, saying: "Eubank x Crawford 2026."

However, he has previously been linked with Alvarez, and Shalom believes that is more likely to be next.

"I think [Canelo is] the fight," Shalom said.

"Canelo has never fought in the UK, the biggest star in boxing, and you've got the biggest star in UK boxing [Eubank], the only one that could make sense for Canelo really.

"I think it sells out Wembley, I think it's one of the biggest fights that you could possibly make in world boxing. Chris is focused on Nov. 15 then we can look at that fight."