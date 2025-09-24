Behind the scenes with Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Daniel Dubois clash (5:59)

Undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has warned Jake Paul he would be "waiting in the cage" if the YouTuber-turned-boxer had the courage to face him once the Ukrainian eventually retires from the ring.

Paul -- who beat former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on points in an eight-round bout late last year before defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June -- is set to take on reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match in November, which will be broadcast on Netflix.

The 28-year-old influencer recently took to social media to outline his wide-ranging future plans -- which included becoming a boxing world champion and beating Usyk as well as winning an Oscar, to "fight on the moon" and starting a presidential campaign.

After Usyk defeated Britain's Daniel Dubois for a second time when they met at Wembley in July, he faced off with Paul in the ring.

The 38-year-old gave Paul short shrift, though, in response to the American's latest ambitious five-year plan.

Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed world heavyweight champion earlier this year. Getty

"Good plan, Jake Paul, but I'm not here for 5th place - only first," Usyk wrote on X.

"Soon, I'll close the book on boxing, and after that, I'll be waiting for you in the cage. Let's see if you've got the balls or just a hunger for hype."

Usyk -- who continues to recover from a back problem -- is expected to fight Joseph Parker and Britain's Fabio Wardley, the pair set to meet on Oct. 25 at London's O2 Arena, in his next title defence.

After his response to Paul, the Ukrainian later posted a video of him training to highlight his own dedication to boxing.

"I don't have motivation. I have discipline," Usyk said. "This is why I am champion. I believe this with all my heart. It carries me through the ring, through life, through every challenge.

"This is why I stand. Carry this with you."