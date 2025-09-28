Terence Crawford joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss how it felt to defeat Canelo Alvarez in a blockbuster match. (1:15)

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford, the newly crowned super middleweight boxing champion, received a traffic ticket for reckless driving early Sunday morning just hours after thousands of people attended a downtown parade held in his honor.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement Sunday that they had ordered a review of the traffic stop and that Schmaderer has authorized an internal affairs investigation.

The statement said officials were aware of video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving Crawford. An Omaha police spokesman told ESPN on Sunday that the video circulating is from a cellphone from someone inside Crawford's vehicle and that Omaha police have not released video.

According to the statement, police stopped a vehicle they said was driving recklessly shortly before 1:30 a.m. While speaking with the driver, the statement said, an officer saw a firearm on the driver's side floorboard. Four people in the car were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver later was identified as Crawford, who was cited for reckless driving. One passenger, a member of Crawford's security team, also was found to be carrying a legal firearm. Police said all occupants are legally permitted to carry firearms.

The statement said a police supervisor and lieutenant responded to the scene at Crawford's request.

Crawford, who turned 38 on Sunday, could not be reached.

Nebraskans have been celebrating Crawford for the past two weeks following his unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez. With the win, Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) became the first male boxer in the four-belt era to be undisputed champ in three weight classes.

Last Saturday, he led the Nebraska football team onto the field in its "tunnel walk," wearing a "168" jersey representing his undisputed crown in the 168-pound weight class.