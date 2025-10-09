How six fighters could test Terence Crawford's boxing skills

Open Extended Reactions

Terence Crawford's historic performance in a unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez in September, witnessed by more than 40 million viewers on Netflix, won him the undisputed super middleweight championship and helped cement his legacy among the all-time greats. Along with becoming undisputed champion in a third weight class, he also joined only a handful of five-division world champions throughout boxing history. But with that win in the rear-view mirror, we now focus on what could be next for ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

A rematch with Canelo would come with another enormous payday, but is that fight necessary? Crawford dominated Canelo, and chances are the rematch would play out the same way. I view that option as easy money for Crawford.

But if there's no rematch, who should Crawford fight to further enhance his legacy? Should he go down in weight by eight pounds in an attempt to conquer the 160-pound division, a weight class where he's never fought? Or should he test himself further by fighting bigger, more skilled, established pound-for-pound-ranked fighters in bouts that would bring immense risk but the potential for unsurpassed glory?

As I review the landscape, five names stand out as possible Crawford opponents, with one of them offering him a special bonus match with big money and bragging rights. Any of these five names would undoubtedly help further his already illustrious career, but two of the names hold a high level of concern and would test every single ability of Crawford's existence.

Let's break down each of these potential matchups.

The most logical opponents

Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs)

WBC middleweight champion | Switch-hitter

If Crawford decides to challenge for a 160-pound world title, a win would make him only the second fighter in men's boxing and third overall to win a title in six divisions (Manny Pacquiao has won titles in eight weight classes, Amanda Serrano in seven).

There's sparring footage of Crawford working with Adames at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn a few years back, showing glimpses into how the two fighters matchup stylistically. Forget the weight or the date of that sparring session. It was a back-and-forth battle, both fighters displaying skill and will. What stood out to me, despite Adames being the naturally larger man, was that the middleweight didn't appear to be the dominant figure. Adames is no pushover. Skill-wise, he's a real problem for anyone in his weight class. He brings versatility, sharp timing, precise punch placement and a variety of attacks -- upstairs and downstairs -- all backed by legitimate punching power.

That said, Adames doesn't switch stances as fluidly or instinctively as Crawford, who is one of boxing's best switch-hitters. Adames can certainly fight well enough to trouble even a technical fighter like Crawford, and he showed that in their sparring exchanges. But if we're talking about a focused, fully-prepared Crawford, one who's had a whole camp to adapt to 160 pounds and is dialed in on one single target, it's hard to bet against Crawford.

Crawford's experience, composure under pressure, his know-how and know-when and the ability to make mid-fight adjustments are what separate him from the rest. In a scenario where everything else is equal, Crawford would likely break Adames down, systematically attacking his body. I suspect that if they were to fight, it would be another master-class performance that would end with Crawford stopping Adames within 10 rounds.

Crawford's chances of winning: 70%

Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs)

IBF, WBO middleweight champion | Southpaw

It has been reported that negotiations for a December middleweight unification fight between Alimkhanuly and WBA champion Erislandy Lara are underway. If this fight were to happen, the winner would undoubtedly be kingpin at 160 pounds, holding down three of the four major titles. That might pique Crawford's interest.

A Crawford vs. Alimkhanuly fight would be very interesting. Forget about a chess match; this would be a sword fight. Every move would be sharp, every moment calculated, as both men carry the power to do damage with either hand. A southpaw vs. southpaw entanglement, this bout would quickly become a dangerous game of discomfort, demanding not only smarts but internal fortitude and tactical savagery.

At 5-foot-11½, Alimkhanuly brings size and a commanding physical presence. His hand speed, punching power and surgical accuracy make him a technical nightmare for any adversary. A master counterpuncher, he doesn't waste shots; he punishes mistakes and forces his opponents to make mistakes, leading to more punishment. While Alimkhanuly's natural counterpunching is the foundation of his offense, his jab often opens up clean scoring opportunities. Alimkhanuly's quickness would push Crawford's adaptability to the brink, forcing split-second decisions under pressure. His sharp vision and timing would put Crawford's famed defensive instincts to the ultimate test.

This fight would ultimately come down to will -- who's willing to bite down when it matters most, endure pain and return fire without hesitation. As dangerous as Alimkhanuly is, I still believe Crawford has what it takes to overcome his size and abilities. Crawford holds a clear edge in professional experience, with double the number of Alimkhanuly pro fights, and has faced a higher caliber of opposition.

My biggest concern for Alimkhanuly lies in his lack of 12-round experience; he's gone the distance only once (a unanimous decision over Denzel Bentley in 2022) and hasn't fought more than nine rounds in his four fights since. That raises questions about how he would hold up in deep waters against a relentless, menacing, smart fighter such as Crawford. Alimkhanuly shows a willingness to absorb a few shots in order to deliver his own heavy artillery, but he tends to sometimes linger in the pocket a second too long. Those pauses could be costly against someone as gung ho and astute as Crawford. I would favor Crawford by split decision. It would not be easy.

Crawford's chances of winning: 55%

Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs)

WBA middleweight champion | Southpaw

While Lara hasn't fought since a ninth-round TKO victory over Danny Garcia in September 2024, he remains the WBA middleweight champ. Lara, 42, continues to perform at an elite level and could potentially face Crawford, provided he successfully gets past Janibek Alimkhanuly in their rumored but unofficial showdown in December.

A matchup between Crawford and Lara would be viewed as a high-risk, low-reward fight for Crawford, except for the chance to add another world title to his treasure chest of accolades.

Lara is notoriously difficult to look good against. His punch output is low, but his defensive style, built on lateral movement and pinpoint counterpunching, makes him a frustrating puzzle to solve. Lara uses excellent footwork to control range and pace, pot-shotting from the outside and rarely giving his opponents clean openings to land their offense.

Interestingly, Lara matches Crawford in reach (75 inches), which means both fighters would be forced to think critically about positioning. If Lara opts to box and move, Crawford has the tools to become the hunter, cut off the ring, work the body and eventually corner him. While Lara's ability to dictate pace is one of his greatest strengths, his offensive economy may also be a reflection of his age and the need to conserve energy.

Crawford, however, is a master of adaptation and identifying weaknesses. For him, game plans are only the starting point. Against Lara, he'd likely have to experiment early, mixing aggression with calculated attacks until he found the right balance to trap Lara and mount a sustained offense. Lara, meanwhile, would aim to survive and frustrate Crawford, buying time and lulling him into chase mode, hoping to time him with a sharp, straight left, his bread and butter punch. But Crawford is too intelligent, too disciplined and too detail-oriented to fall into such a trap.

I see Crawford going the distance with Lara and earning a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Crawford's chances of winning: 75%

Two fights that could put Crawford in the GOAT conversation

The next two potential, though unlikely, fights would represent the ultimate test of Crawford's size, skill, determination and sheer will. At the highest level of the sport, it's not just talent that prevails, but focus and concentration from the opening bell to the final round. This is where legendary fighters confront their true limits. All of them, at some point, believed they were unbeatable. But the ring reveals the truth. If Crawford dares to walk this path, facing giants and chasing greatness beyond weight and logic, it won't be just another chapter in his career. It could redefine his legacy and force the boxing world to ask: Is Terence Crawford the greatest fighter of all time?

David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs)

WBC light heavyweight champion | Orthodox

A matchup between Crawford and Benavidez may be unlikely, especially with Benavidez now campaigning at 175 pounds, but let's imagine a scenario where Benavidez, a former super middleweight champion, decides to go back down to 168 pounds and take on the great "Bud" Crawford. It would be nothing short of a world stopper.

Crawford vs. Benavidez wouldn't just be a mental game of you-go-I-go skills battle; it would be a physically grueling, big-money clash -- hell on earth. Benavidez brings a ferocious energy and intense mental belief into the ring, and we know Crawford brings the same. Benavidez's size (6-foot-2), length (74½-inch reach) and relentless offensive pressure would force Crawford to tap into a deeper level of competitiveness than we've ever seen from him.

Benavidez dismantled his opposition at 168, slowly disintegrating slick boxer Caleb Plant and overwhelming the highly skilled southpaw Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade, who had moved up from 160. Benavidez devours high guards with high-volume combinations and shrinks the ring with long, stalking steps, breaking his opponents down by targeting their body, taking out their legs and willpower. He offsets their technical rhythm and abilities until there's nothing left.

Benavidez applies daunting pressure -- educated, purposeful, punishing pressure. Fighters like him, with a mix of size, power, technique, and nonstop determination, can overwhelm even elite special talents. But Crawford?

Crawford is more skilled than Benavidez, who relies on his enormous will. That's what would make this matchup so distinctly good. And while I have my doubts, given that the physical disadvantages would be real in this one, I could never bet against the great Crawford.

Crawford's chances of winning: 50%

Dmitry Bivol (24-1, 12KOs)

IBF, WBO, WBA light heavyweight champion | Orthodox

Crawford cemented his greatness by stepping up two weight classes against Canelo Alvarez, seizing that moment as an underdog to prove he belonged among the sport's all-time greats. But there's another level of challenge looking at Crawford from afar, another opportunity to stretch the boundaries of greatness and imagination. A fantasy matchup with Bivol, the man who handed Canelo his second career loss, would push Crawford to his absolute limits. Bivol was once even willing to drop down in weight to 168 to face Canelo for undisputed supremacy. If there's anyone capable of testing every ounce of Crawford's skill, will and adaptability, it's Bivol.

While a matchup with Benavidez would push Crawford to his physical limit, a showdown with Bivol would be a cerebral battle, an ultimate test of skill, strategy and adaptability at the highest level of boxing. Unlike Canelo or Benavidez, Bivol doesn't rely on physicality; he outmaneuvers opponents. Crawford's power, which overwhelmed welterweights and even stunned larger men, likely wouldn't carry the same effect against Bivol. And the same goes in reverse. Bivol isn't a KO puncher, but he's accurate, fast and sharp; he wears you down with timing and angles rather than raw force. It's worth noting that Bivol stood firm under the power and pressure of Artur Beterbiev, one of boxing's most feared punchers, in their two fights in October 2024 and February 2025.

Crawford's physicality and high ring IQ wouldn't rattle a fighter as composed and disciplined as Bivol. Crawford would be punching upward against the 6-foot Bivol, and while Crawford may possess a slight reach advantage, Bivol's superior footwork and distance control would neutralize that edge. Bivol's in-and-out movement would make him difficult to time, and his tight guard and pinpoint jab would make closing the distance a challenging task for Crawford.

Bivol doesn't waste movement -- neither does Crawford -- making every step, feint and punch count. What would make this matchup especially difficult for Crawford is that Bivol wouldn't chase him. He'd force Crawford to lead, drawing him in only to exploit the openings that follow. In his southpaw stance, Crawford would be particularly vulnerable to Bivol's crisp right hand, which he times well against lefties. The battle for positioning, to find the range to land, would be mentally and physically exhausting for Crawford, who thrives on systemically breaking opponents' more likely approach. But against Bivol, there is no rhythm to break. Only layers of discipline and control remain.

Ultimately, Bivol's mastery of the fundamentals, his poise, range, timing, size, ring IQ and defense could very well neutralize everything that makes Crawford exceptional. In a high-speed chess match, Bivol has the size, style, grit and ring smarts to outpoint Crawford. Not because Crawford isn't great, but because Bivol's greatness and style are just the wrong kind of matchup for Crawford.

They say money makes the world go round, but in boxing it fuels ambition. For a true prizefighter, success only makes you want more. The first three potential ￼Crawford fights listed above would be about legacy, not so much about serious money as about becoming undisputed across four weight classes. But there's also a secret chapter about timing, opportunity and how badly the people around Crawford want to make it happen.

Crawford's chances of winning: 45%

The bonus matchup

Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs)

Super middleweight contender | Orthodox

With Crawford being the new king of the 168-pound division, he's no longer the hunter; he's the hunted. Rising contenders such as Diego Pacheco, Christian Mbilli and Sheeraz are all eyeing the opportunity to dethrone the pound-for-pound king. Among them, Sheeraz stands out not just for his undefeated record but for his recent breakout performance against Berlanga.

The real question is: Is Crawford interested in Sheeraz? The answer likely comes down to one thing: money. If the price is right, the fight is right; nothing is off the table.

Trained by former world champion Andy Lee, Sheeraz looked exceptional in that fight. He displayed calm footwork, intelligent positioning and, most notably, an ability to control range with poise and confidence. By slowing his leg movement and staying planted more often, he was able to generate more punching power without sacrificing timing. He reacted effectively to Berlanga's attacks by landing clean, hurtful shots.

A matchup between Crawford and Sheeraz would be fascinating, mainly due to the sheer size difference. Sheeraz stands at 6-foot-3, towering over Crawford by a full 7 inches. However, what's astonishing is that Crawford's 75-inch reach is essentially equal to Sheeraz's, neutralizing one of the usual advantages that come with height. Crawford is a complete fighter in every sense. He's an elite switch-hitter, a locksmith with a key to unlock any door inside the ring. Against bigger, taller fighters such as former opponent Viktor Postol, Crawford has already proven that he can outbox them going backward, using his superior timing and distance control to dismantle their offense without having to get inside, as most shorter fighters are traditionally taught to do.

What would make Crawford so dangerous in a matchup against Sheeraz isn't just skill; it's experience and his ability to take away what his opponent does best. Sheeraz is effective at shortening his punches, despite his size, delivering fast and compact uppercuts and hooks in the pocket -- a rare trait for a fighter of his height. However, Crawford is the type of fighter who anticipates those adjustments and capitalizes on them inside the ring. I see the fight being competitive early, but I expect Crawford would pull away in the seventh round, as Sheeraz begins to run out of ideas on how to counter Crawford's abilities and skills. I'd take Crawford by late stoppage.

Crawford's chances of winning: 60%