Frank "The Ghost" Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time since a June 2024 loss to Gervonta Davis to face former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) on the undercard of Sebastian Fundora's WBC super welterweight title defense against Keith Thurman on Oct. 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Martin and Barthelemy will meet in a 10-round super lightweight fight as the main preliminary bout on a three-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup ahead of the Fundora-Thurman PPV card.

"I'm excited to be back after people tried to bash me for taking one loss," said Martin in a statement. "I took it as a lesson learned and I'm back mentally and physically at the top of my game. Rances is gonna have to deal with everything I went through, and he's gonna feel it on every punch. I'm back and I'm pissed off and dangerous."

Martin, 30, started his pro career winning eighteen consecutive fights before being stopped in the 8th round by Davis last year in a WBA lightweight title fight. Standing in his way will be Barthelemy, 39, who hasn't fought since dropping a unanimous decision to Jose Ramirez in April 2024. Barthelemy is a former junior lightweight and lightweight IBF champion but has been relatively inactive over the past three years with a 1-2 record.

"October 25 is the night I remind everyone who Rances Barthelemy is," Barthelemy said. "Frank Martin is a talented fighter, but I've been in deep waters before, and experience counts when the lights are brightest. I'm coming with new hunger, sharper focus and the fire of a man chasing one more world title run. Fans tuning in are going to see me determined to leave everything in the ring. I'm not here to survive; I'm here to dominate and make sure my name is back on everyone's radar."