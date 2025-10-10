Open Extended Reactions

Fellow former boxing world champions paid tribute to "people's champion" Ricky Hatton at his funeral in Manchester on Friday.

Sports stars mingled with celebrities at the service to remember a down-to-earth local hero who never changed despite fighting his way to fame and fortune.

Former two-weight world champion Amir Khan said: "He was a fantastic fighter, one of the best out there. He obviously inspired so many fighters like us.

"He'll be definitely remembered as one of the greatest to come out of Britain. [He was] very jolly, very fun, a very respected person and very nice. He was always a people's champion.

"It's great to be here to see so many of the boxing community come together to show our respect. Hundreds on the streets - that shows he was a popular man."

Former world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Frank Bruno, and former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan, were also among those who paid their respects.

McGuigan said Hatton always led by example during his ascent from a highly promising amateur to a world champion who led thousands of supporters to Las Vegas for epic battles with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Jose Luis Castillo.

Referencing the large turn-out of fans, many clad in the light blue of Hatton's beloved Manchester City, McGuigan said: "It's amazing but it's not surprising to me because he was such a star, such a great human being.

"I'm up here with my two boys because he demands the respect that a hero in boxing demands. He's an amazing guy, and he was a phenomenal fighter, just incredible. He brought people together."

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew revealed how Hatton inspired him to fight his way up the rankings and ultimately achieve his lifelong dream.

"For someone who rose to the levels of Ricky Hatton and to remain just one of the normal people, is unbelievable," he said.

"The best memory I have was going to the gym, watching him train for the first time. I was an amateur boxer at the time, just won the ABA title. I watched him train.

"I've watched thousands of fighters train over the years, hundreds of thousands, but after watching him, it's the only fighter I've ever thought of and been in awe of them and thought, 'that's the standard'.

"An unbelievable person, an unbelievable father and person, always a laugh. He was usually the worst dressed, but he'd still find a way to tear the back out of you."