Sebastian Fundora's Oct. 25 WBC junior middleweight title defense against Keith Thurman has been postponed due to a hand injury Fundora suffered in training.

Fundora's manager, Sampson Lewkowicz, and Premier Boxing Champions representatives confirmed the injury and postponement with ESPN on Friday and that the entire event will be postponed.

"Fundora will return in January 2026," Lewkowicz told ESPN.

Fundora and Thurman were set to headline the "PBC on Prime" pay-per-view fight card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Representatives from PBC stated that they hoped to get the fight rescheduled as soon as possible once the nature of Fundora's hand injury and recovery time is diagnosed. The co-main event between WBC junior lightweight champion O'Shaquie Foster and featherweight titleholder Stephen Fulton will be rescheduled for a later date. It is the second time that Foster-Fulton will be rescheduled after they were initially linked to fight in August on a proposed Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight that ended up not materializing.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) had hoped to fight for a third time in 2025. He scored knockouts over Tim Tszyu and Chordale Booker this year and the Thurman fight would have been a high-profile title defense for "The Towering Inferno."

Thurman (36-1, 23 KOs) had his sights set on junior middleweight gold for a second time. Last March, Thurman was forced out of a WBC title fight with Tszyu with an injury and was replaced by Fundora, who pulled off the upset for the title. Thurman, 36, has only fought once since 2022 with a TKO win over Brock Jarvis in March 2025.