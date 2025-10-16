Ricky Hatton won world titles at light welterweight and welterweight. He died aged 46 on Sept. 14. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton was found hanged at his home, a coroner's court heard Thursday.

The 46-year-old was discovered "unresponsive" by his manager, Paul Speak, on the morning of Sept. 14 at his house in Hyde, Greater Manchester, the Stockport Coroner's Court was told.

The details were given during a brief 10-minute hearing as the inquest into the death of the popular former boxer was opened and adjourned until March 20 by Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Manchester South.

"The provisional cause of death is given as hanging," Mutch said.

The court heard some details of the discovery of Hatton's body given by police coroner's officer Alison Catlow.

The court was told Hatton was last seen by his family on Sept. 12, when he appeared "well."

But on the morning of Sept. 14, after Hatton did not attend an event as expected, his manager arrived at his home to take him to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai and found him unresponsive.

Hatton's family insisted the former world champion was "in a good place," a doting father and grandfather who had plans for the future including his bags packed for a comeback fight in Dubai in December.

His death left his family heartbroken and his army of fans stunned. A proud Mancunian and avid Manchester City supporter, tributes poured in from across the world of boxing and the wider sporting community.

Last week, celebrities including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury attended a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral.

Likeable, humble and a joker, Hatton, also known as "The Hitman," was regarded as a "People's Champion" and adored by thousands of fans. His all-action fighting style and down-to-earth demeanour made him one of the most popular fighters on both sides of the Atlantic.