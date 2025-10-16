Open Extended Reactions

A Florida judge awarded UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal a default judgment of over $5 million in his lawsuit against online platform Fanmio, the company that promoted his 2024 boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez signed off on Masvidal's request to grant the judgement after an arbitrator awarded the former BMF champion $5,315,268.64 and additional post-judgment interest from the fight.

Masvidal sued Fanmio in January and stated that his deal for the Diaz fight was to include a purse of $6 million, plus an additional $1 million if he won the fight. Masvidal would lose the fight by decision and later claimed that his only payments were a $150,000 advance and a $1 million payment.

An arbitrator sided with Masvidal and with the final sign-off, this matter has been put to rest. However, Fanmio is still engaged in lawsuits with fighters.

Nate Diaz filed a lawsuit against Fanmio two weeks after the Masvidal, claiming he was owed over $9 million. An arbitrator awarded Diaz $6 million, along with attorney fees. That case is still awaiting a final sign-off.

In March, Fanmio filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy Promotions and Ryan Garcia over a canceled exhibition match with Rukiya Anpo that was slated to take place on Dec. 31, 2024. Garcia opted to instead fight Rolando Romero in May.