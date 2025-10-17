Open Extended Reactions

Tina Rupprecht has retired from boxing. Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images

Undisputed atomweight champion Tina Rupprecht, 33, has announced her retirement from boxing.

Rupprecht (15-1-1, 3 KOs) has decided to hang up the gloves at the top of the sport while holding all four belts at 102 pounds.

Rupprecht won titles in two divisions, having also held the WBC title at strawweight. She was the first undisputed German champion, man or woman, of the four-belt era.

The Augsburg fighter confirmed the news last Saturday at the Bavarian Sports Awards in Munich having been named boxer of the year. She also announced she was expecting her first child with husband Markus Fritschi.

"My boxing career is officially over," Rupprecht said.

"I'm beginning a new phase of my life. "I still feel like it's perfect now. I've reached a place where I've always wanted to be even much higher. Now, I'm done.

"Even though I'm no longer actively in the ring, my love and passion for the sport will always remain. I want to pass on my experiences with exciting lectures, workshops and other projects."