Eddie Hearn has hinted that Ben Whittaker could make his debut in the United States early next year.

Whittaker will fight for the first time under Hearn's Matchroom banner on Nov. 29 against German Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham after signing from Boxxer.

The 28-year-old light heavyweight is considered a rising star in the sport and Hearn teased the prospect of crossing the Atlantic next year at a pre-fight news conference on Friday.

"The global mission as well [for Whittaker], a bit of a toe in the water perhaps in the United States early in 2026," Hearn said.

"We know Britain's going to be [Whittaker'] big base as well, but that ability to fight internationally [is great]."

Ben Whittaker (left) will fight Benjamin Gavazi (right) on Nov. 29. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Whittaker said the prospect of fighting around the world was a key reason behind his move to Matchroom.

"That's what gets me excited. At DAZN I've got that opportunity to fight all over the world," Whittaker said.

"I've got global fans. I've been screaming for that opportunity and here we are."

Despite being just 10 fights into his career, the Olympic silver medallist is a huge draw with a massive following on social media.

In a show of Whittaker's creative personality, his signing video for Matchroom was a parody of the "Show me the Money" scene from the movie "Jerry Maguire."

"We're looking at the future ... Those guys like Naseem Hamed, Chris Eubank Sr., Amir Khan. Those names that are synonymous with British boxing and the man to my right [Whittaker] I believe is the guy to do it," Hearn said.

"A great self-promoter, a man who understands the marketing side of the sport. But also, more importantly for me, an elite fighter."