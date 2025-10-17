Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Brit Daniel Dubois in his last fight in July. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk has ruled out a fight against young British heavyweight Moses Itauma but said he is training and will return next year.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) knocked out Daniel Dubois in July to reclaim his undisputed heavyweight crown, winning back the IBF belt he has relinquished last year with a clinical victory at Wembley Stadium.

The Ukrainian was ordered by the WBO to fight interim champion Joseph Parker, but negotiations failed to get off the ground with Usyk declaring he was injured and would need time away from the ring.

Parker will fight Fabio Wardley in London on Oct. 25.

Moses Itauma got the better of Dillian Whyte in August. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Usyk has now revealed he is back in training but said he will not take on Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) next.

"No, I won't fight Itauma. He's young ... always teasing me. And he said himself he doesn't hit grandpas," Usyk told Ready to Fight.

"I can't say who exactly, because negotiations are ongoing. I'd be lying if I gave you a name."

Itauma is considered one of the hottest prospects in world boxing with 11 knockouts in 13 fights. He produced another statement win in his last fight, a Round 1 KO over Dillian Whyte in August.

Usyk, 38, said he plans to return to the ring in 2026 but an opponent has yet to be decided.

"I'll fight until I'm 41. Then I'll build a sports academy; I'll train there and train others," he said.