Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley: How to watch, ring walk time, latest news

Heavyweight boxing returns to London's O2 Arena on Saturday, as Joseph Parker takes on Fabio Wardley.

A one-time hot-bed for big nights of British boxing, the venue has been used sparingly in recent times but can expect to host an exciting clash between two in-form fighters this weekend.

There is plenty at stake with both Parker (36-5, 24 KOs) and Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) harbouring aspirations of fighting for a world title.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the bout.

Where can I watch the fight?

The entire fight card will be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view in both the UK and United States. You can purchase the event for £24.99 or $59.99 U.S.

You can also catch the latest news from fight week and the main event on espn.co.uk

Joseph Parker (L) will fight Fabio Wardley on Saturday James Fearn/Getty Images

What time does it start and when will the main event happen?

Coverage of the event from the O2 Arena kicks off at 5:00 p.m BST [11 a.m. Eastern].

Ring walks are due to start at 10.30 p.m. BST [5.30 p.m. Eastern].

What titles are on the line?

Parker is the WBO interim champion, while Wardley holds the equivalent with the WBA. Both interim titles will be on the line on Saturday.

The winner will be in a strong position in the heavyweight division and could position themselves for a fight against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Latest news:

- Joseph Parker warns Fabio Wardley: 'There are levels' to boxing

Joseph Parker has warned Fabio Wardley the Brit is not on his level ahead of their make-or-break heavyweight fight on Oct. 25.

- Usyk rules out Itauma fight, plans to retire aged 41

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk could face the winner of Parker-Wardley next, and the Ukrainian has ruled out a clash with Moses Itauma.

Full card:

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley; 12 rounds, heavyweights

Ezra Taylor vs. Steed Woodall, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Juergen Uldedaj vs. Rolly Lambert Fogoum, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

Danny Quartermaine vs. Royston Barney-Smith, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Mitchell Smith vs. Arnie Dawson, 10 rounds, junior lightweights