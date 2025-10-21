Open Extended Reactions

Heavyweight Lawrence Okolie will headline a boxing card in Lagos, Nigeria on Dec. 19.

The card will also feature British heavyweight contender David Adeleye, who has Nigerian heritage.

Okolie, a former cruiserweight champion, was born in Nigeria and will return for his first professional fight in Africa, which is an emerging market for boxing.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told ESPN Anthony Joshua could fight on the continent, with offers to stage an AJ fight tabled by Ghana and Nigeria.

Okolie and Adeleye as well as Emanuel Odiase, Taiwo Agbaje and Shiloh Thomas will feature on December's card.

"Big time boxing comes to Lagos!" Okolie said.

"This will be a historic moment for Africa, my family and my career.

"There's been a lot of talk, but let's see who really wants to dance. Detty December just got Saucy.

"Thanks to Frank [Warren] George [Warren] and Queensberry for making this happen for me."

Frank Warren added: "Nigeria has a proud boxing history, and we're extremely pleased to bring this opportunity for two of our leading fighters.

"Queensberry is the Home of the Heavyweights and we look forward to our guys doing the business in Lagos in December."