Eddie Hearn speaks about the potential clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. (2:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury has claimed he wouldn't reverse his retirement from boxing -- even for £1 billion (£1.3bn).

Fury has been absent from the ring for almost a year since he was beaten in a rematch by Oleksandr Usyk, and he announced his retirement in January.

However, previous retirements have been short-lived and Fury has always returned to huge fights. He remains linked to facing Anthony Joshua.

But Fury has insisted that he has no desire to put the gloves back on.

"There's no actual reason for me to go back in a boxing ring," he told YouTube channel FurociTV.

"I am 37 years old, I've been punched for the past 25 years.

"What do I want to go back to boxing for?

"It used to be for the money and the titles. But now I've got more money than I can spend and unlimited amounts of belts and titles.

"Does it make me happier? No. Was the chase better than the victory? Yes. The climb was better than the mountain peak."

Fury added: "I could go back to boxing at any given time but I just don't want to.

"I've got no interest or clamour for that limelight.

"You could offer me £1 billion today and it wouldn't move the needle, it wouldn't turn me on. Because I have gone past that point of caring about what people think."

Tyson Fury claims he won't fight again Getty

The British heavyweight won the IBF, WBA and WBO championship by ending Wladimir Klitschko's long reign, but later suffered with his mental health.

He impressively battled back into contention and fought to an epic draw with Deontay Wilder, before beating him in a rematch for the WBC belt, then successfully defending it in a trilogy.

Fury has also beaten British contenders Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte but his undefeated career ended last year.

He was outpointed by Usyk, who won their first fight by split decision, to become undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk then beat Fury again.

- Heavyweight fights we want to see in 2026: Fury-Joshua, more

- Boxing opponents Tyson Fury should consider with his return

- Anthony Joshua unlikely to fight in 2025 - Eddie Hearn

He said about a possible return: "Boxing doesn't take any prisoners, it only takes casualties. So for me to be sat here with all my faculties, having made loads of money, and I've not got a scratch on me? I have done really well there.

"But I don't want to tempt fate. I don't want to keep going back to the well. How many times can you do it without getting brain damage?"

But, Fury against long-time rival Joshua is still a fight that fans dream of seeing. It is among ESPN's most desired fights of 2026.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has told ESPN that they want to fight Fury, and are plotting their own route into that fantasy match-up for next year.

"The only person that's going to make that fight is Turki Alalshikh," Hearn told ESPN this week.

"That's the reality because the amount of money that Tyson Fury would and the way that that deal has to fall into place, he's perfectly placed and poised to make the fight."