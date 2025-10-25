Open Extended Reactions

Derek Chisora (R) and Dillian Whyte have fought twice before. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte will face off for the third time in Manchester, England on December 13, promoter Frank Warren has said.

Whyte (31-4, 21 KOs) won both previous encounters in 2016 and 2018 by split decision and knockout, respectively.

While Chisora said contracts haven't been signed, insisting "the paperwork must be right," the bout was all but confirmed by Warren ahead of Joseph Parker's clash with Fabio Wardley on Saturday night.

The pair appeared on stage alongside Warren at London's O2 Arena to promote the bout.

"They've got history, the two great fights they had," Warren said.

When asked by Warren if he wants the fight, Chisora said: "I want the fight, but the paperwork has to be right. The business side of it has to be right, let's be honest Frank. The fight will happen in December with Dillian ... It's going to be an explosive fight."

The bout will be the 50th for Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs).

Whyte was knocked out in Round One by rising star Moses Itauma in August, while Chisora beat Otto Wallin in his last fight in February.