LONDON -- Fabio Wardley stunned Joseph Parker with a Round 11 knockout on Saturday in a brutal, exhilarating heavyweight clash at London's O2 Arena.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) had Parker (36-4, 24 KOs) on the ropes midway through the round with the New Zealander visibly dazed and unable to defend himself, leading referee Howard Foster to stop the contest.

Wardley collapsed to the canvas with exhaustion having won the WBO interim title and putting himself in pole position to fight undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk next.

The O2 has witnessed many great heavyweight fights and this one will be remembered for years to come given the heart shown from both men.

The fight was action-packed from the opening bell. Parker started strong, setting up behind his left jab and looked to have shaken Wardley early, but the Brit came back and dominated Round 2, stunning Parker in return.

Both fighters had success, landing shots to the head and body in equal measure and it was remarkable there wasn't a knockdown sooner. Wardley constantly threatened with his big right hand that has earned him so many knockouts previously.

Fabio Wardley defeated Joseph Parker in their heavyweight fight at London's O2 Arena. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Having been shaken up by that right hand, Parker managed to compose himself and boxed well, but Wardley kept coming.

At the halfway point it was anyone's fight. Parker would look to be getting on top before Wardley responded, causing his own damage.

Parker started Round 10 with a flourish but Wardley responded with another right hand and soon had his opponent on the ropes, unleashing a flurry of punches before Parker was saved by the bell.

Sensing a knockout, and with his manager Michael Ofo urging his fighter not to let Parker recover, Wardley pounced, taking the fight to his opponents before Foster halted the contest.

After the fight, Wardley called out Usyk directly, with promoter Frank Warren insisting his next fight will be for all four belts.