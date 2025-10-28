Open Extended Reactions

O'Shaquie Foster will finally defend his WBC super featherweight title against Stephen Fulton Jr. on Dec. 6 in San Antonio as part of the undercard for a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime event headlined by Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz, ESPN confirmed with Premier Boxing Champions on Tuesday.

Ring Magazine originally reported that the fight was moved to Dec. 6 several weeks back after the Oct. 25 fight card headlined by Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman was postponed due to Fundora suffering a hand injury. However, a deal for the fight to be rescheduled was not complete at the time. ESPN learned that a deal for the fight finally came together over the past few days and will finally happen after their two previous dates fell through.

Foster and Fulton were originally penciled in for August as part of a rumored rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. That fight never came together and Davis has instead opted to face Jake Paul in November. The fight was then moved to Oct. 25 but Fundora's hand injury caused the entire card to be cancelled, leaving Foster-Fulton searching for a new date.

This will be Foster's first defense of the 130-pound title in his second championship reign after beating Robson Conceicao in November 2024. Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) reclaimed the title after dropping a controversial split decision to Conceicao in July 2024.

Fulton will move up to super featherweight a fight after beating Brandon Figueroa back in February for the WBC featherweight title. Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs), whose only loss is to Naoya Inoue, is aiming to become a three-division champion by beating Foster.