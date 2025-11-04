Open Extended Reactions

The World Boxing Council announced that they will be lifting their ban of Ryan Garcia, paving the way for the fighter to compete for their world title.

"The WBC has been very close to Ryan, his family, management and promoter and we trust a new life inside and outside the ring will begin," read the WBC's post on social media on Thursday night. "We welcome you with open arms and trust you will be an ambassador for the new generation."

Garcia was expelled from the sanctioning body last July after repeatedly using racial slurs against Black people and disparaging Muslims on social media. It was an exclamation point on a series of bizarre behaviors from the popular fighter after being handed a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine following his fight with Devin Haney. What was originally a win for Garcia was overturned to a no contest and set off a tumultuous year for the fighter.

"We reject any form of discrimination," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman wrote last year. "I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

With the WBC overturning their ban, there's a possibility that Garcia will face current WBC welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios. Sources have told ESPN that a fight between the two has been discussed, although a deal has yet to be cemented.

Barrios is coming off a controversial majority draw against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in July.

Garcia hasn't fought since being upset by Rolly Romero in May.