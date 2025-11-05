Open Extended Reactions

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is standing firm in its position to not sanction 3-minute round fights for women in the face of several fighters vacating their titles in protest.

Most Valuable Promotions' fighters Amanda Serrano, Chantelle Cameron and Alycia Baumgardner have all vacated their WBC titles, demanding that the WBC allow 3-minute rounds for women's boxing. Cameron was the latest to vacate her super lightweight title last week.

"I've always believed in equality, and that includes the choice to fight equal rounds, equal opportunities, and equal respect," Cameron said in a statement. "I'm proud of my accomplishment in becoming a WBC champion, but it's time to take a stand for what's right and for the future of the sport."

The WBC has responded in a statement, holding their ground by citing "comprehensive clinical study conducted by medical experts" that suggests that female athletes "experience greater susceptibility to concussion, higher symptom severity, and longer recovery durations compared to males."

The independent study was conducted by Pink Concussions.

"The WBC was the first organization to implement the Women's Boxing Championship," WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán wrote on the WBC website. "We have supported women's boxing through many initiatives-but most importantly, through our commitment to safety. This is not about equality, sexism, or discrimination; it is purely about protecting athletes."

Most Valuable Promotions -- co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian -- has advocated heavily for equality in women's boxing. Their Jan. 3 fight card in Puerto Rico will feature two women's title fights that will be contested under rules equal to men with 10 three-minute rounds. Serrano will defend her WBO and WBA featherweight titles in a rematch with Erika Cruz, and Stephanie Han will put her WBA lightweight title on the line against Holly Holm. Baumgardner was scheduled to defend her WBA, WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles against Leila Beaudoin in 12 three-minute rounds in the co-main event of the recently canceled Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis exhibition fight.

Not all Most Valuable Promotions fighters have relinquished their WBC titles, however.

Undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka "Sugar Neekz" Johnson has yet to vacate the title and was scheduled to defend her titles Nov. 14 against Amanda Galle.

Ultimately, the WBC will not budge until "new, credible research emerge that challenges or advances current understanding" and cites safety and evolution as their reason to hold firm on their position.

"The WBC takes great pride in its stewardship of the sport and recognizes the responsibility that comes with it," the sanctioning body said in a statement to ESPN. "The organization and its executive leadership continuously evaluate and implement new initiatives that promote safety, fairness, and progress-ensuring that boxing continues to grow responsibly for future generations."