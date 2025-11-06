Open Extended Reactions

Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, five-division world champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields has decided to stay with the same promoter that she started with, signing a historic minimum guaranteed $8 million multifight partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records.

"This deal represents more than just a contract, it's a statement," Shields said after the deal was announced. "I've fought my entire career to prove that women's boxing deserves equal respect, equal pay, and equal opportunity. Partnering with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records gives me the platform to keep breaking barriers inside and outside the ring. Together, we're building something that's never been done before."

Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) is ranked as ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound women's boxer. She toyed with the idea of free agency following her undisputed heavyweight title defense over Lani Daniels in July but opted to stay with her first and only promoter, Dmitriy Salita.

"Claressa Shields is one of the greatest athletes of our generation," Salita said. "Her impact extends far beyond the sport, and this partnership reflects that power. Our goal is to blend boxing, culture, and music to elevate the sport and its athletes beyond the traditional sports pages. This partnership with Wynn will create unique opportunities for fighters and deliver fresh, engaging experiences for boxing fans. Together with Wynn Records, we're creating a blueprint for the future-where promoters, athletes, and partners collaborate to achieve success that would not otherwise be possible."

Wynn Records is a premier music promotion agency that houses several artists, including Shields' boyfriend Papoose. She is the first athlete signed to the agency.

"Claressa's story, talent, and determination embody everything our brand stands for," said Ruben Branson, owner and CEO of Wynn Records. "We're proud to stand beside her as she continues to make history. Together, we're setting a new standard for what's possible in the sport."

Shields, 30, reportedly had several suitors once she hit the free agency market but decided to stay home and collaborate with the music agency for this new multi-fight deal. It has not yet been announced how many fights are on the deal or who Shields will face when she plans to return to the ring in early 2026. Shields had sought to secure a fight with retired two-division champion Laila Ali with a rumored offer of $15 million. However, Ali shut down the proposed fight.