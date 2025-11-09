Eddie Hearn speaks about the potential clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. (2:46)

There are whispers inside the boxing world about Anthony Joshua's next move.

The former world heavyweight champion has not fought since he was knocked out a year ago by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

But he is eyeing a return to the ring and plotting a pathway towards a mega-fight with Tyson Fury.

However, his next step is unclear with a series of intriguing options on the table. His promoter Eddie Hearn cleared up three rumours about what Joshua might do next...

Will Joshua hire a new trainer?

Joshua has been led by trainer Ben Davison for his three most recent fights, culminating in the KO defeat to Dubois.

But he has recently visited the training camp in Spain where Oleksandr Usyk, his former opponent and the undisputed heavyweight champion, prepares.

That doesn't necessarily mean that Joshua will ask for guidance from Usyk's inner-circle, though.

Hearn was asked by Matchroom's Flash Knockdown if Joshua would part ways with Davison, and replied: "I don't think there is any confirmed decision on that.

"You know AJ, he travels around the world a lot. He likes to go into training camps, he likes to explore, he likes to learn.

"That's what he is doing at the moment.

"It has been well documented that he popped into the Usyk team and did some work with them.

"I don't think there is anything official. And when there is something official, it will come from Anthony Joshua."

Will Joshua fight Jake Paul?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has boldly added Joshua to his list of desired opponents.

"That's the most dangerous fight for me right now," Paul previously told ESPN.

The size difference is stark. Paul has fought at 200lbs but Joshua was 52lbs heavier for his last fight.

Hearn has opened the door to a remarkable fight against Paul, though.

He said: "If we are going to have a run-out fight, why not run out against Jake Paul for a lot of money? There are ongoing conversations there.

"I can't tell you that it's close or that we have seen a contract. But if he really wants to fight Joshua, I don't see why we wouldn't have a chance to do that fight.

"Our focus is on a charge to the world heavyweight championship, and at Tyson Fury. But we can't control that either." Hearn added:

"There have been conversations with Jake Paul's team. "Whether that is a possibility, I don't know."

Will Joshua fight at short-notice in 2025?

Arranging a fight of Joshua's magnitude is no small feat meaning short-notice turnarounds are largely impossible.

But Hearn caused a stir when he told DAZN that Joshua could still fight in 2025.

Attention turned to the Matchroom Boxing dates in the diary on Dec. 6, 13, 17, 20, and 27.

The fight on Dec. 17 between Craig Richards and Dan Azeez is in Ghana, giving Joshua the chance to fulfil his ambition of a fight on the African continent.

Hearn provided an update: "I don't know if he will fight in 2025. There is a good chance that he can. But when I say that, people say 'where' and start analysing every potential venue.

"He has started training camp and he's looking to fight. Whether that's in February, whether that's against Jake Paul, or whether it's on one of our existing shows, anything is possible at this stage."

Hearn said about his previous comment that Joshua could fight this year: "It has actually caused me massive problems! They are guessing if it's Stockton, Birmingham or Ghana. The answer is: I don't know."

Hearn also confirmed: "There are discussions about a possible Anthony Joshua fight in Africa in 2026."