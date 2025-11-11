Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn II: How to watch, ring walk time, latest news

Take a look at the key moments between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn ahead of their historic rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (1:43)

The latest instalment of the Eubank-Benn rivalry is here with Chris Jr. and Conor set to go head-to-head for a second time on Saturday.

In April, Chris Eubank Jr. won the initial meeting between the two, 30 years after their fathers -- Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn -- concluded their own fierce rivalry.

Now, the two sons will face off a second time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Chris Eubank Jr. - Conor Benn II?

The rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15. Just as the first fight did, the bout will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

What time will the ring walk be?

The fighters are set to make their ring walks around 9.30 p.m. GMT on Saturday night [4.30 p.m. ET].

Where will the fight be broadcast?

The fight will be available to purchase on pay-per-view on DAZN worldwide. It will cost £24.99 in the UK or $59.99 in the United States.

espn.co.uk will also have live updates from fight night and all the latest news throughout the week.

What is at stake?

Just as with the first fight, family reputation and bragging rights are up for grabs, rather than world titles, on Saturday. The fight -- which will again be contested at the 160-pound middleweight limit -- is about rivalry and in Benn's case, revenge.

The first bout was ferocious from the first bell to the last with both men giving as good as they got. Eubank won by unanimous decision and will be looking to go 2-0 against Benn before they both move on with their careers.

Eubank Jr. has long eyed a fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, while Benn will move back to welterweight and chase world titles at 147 pounds after Saturday.

Undercard:

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, 12 rounds, middleweights

Jack Catterall vs. Ekow Essuman, 10 rounds, welterweights

Richard Riakporhe vs. Tommy Welch, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Adam Azim vs. Zaur Abdullaev, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Sam Gilley vs. Ishmael Davis, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Mikie Tallon vs. Fezan Shahid, 6 rounds, junior bantamweights

Latest news:

Eddie Hearn threatens Eubank with legal action after ambulance claim

Eddie Hearn said he will request an apology from Chris Eubank Jr. or consider legal action over allegations he ordered the delay of the fighter's ambulance after his fight with Conor Benn in April.

Crawford's trainer joins Eubank Jr. for Benn rematch

Terence Crawford's trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre will help prepare Chris Eubank Jr. for his rematch against Conor Benn.

Chris Eubank Jr. eyes Canelo Alvarez fight in early 2026

Chris Eubank Jr. is eyeing a fight against Canelo Alvarez early next year should Eubank beat Conor Benn in their rematch on Nov. 15, promoter Ben Shalom has told ESPN.