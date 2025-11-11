Take a look at the key moments between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn ahead of their historic rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (1:43)

Chris Eubank Jr.'s trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre believes Conor Benn is "already beat" and is backing his fighter to go 2-0 against his rival.

Eubank Jr. and Benn will clash for a second time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday [9.30 p.m. GMT, DAZN PPV], seven months after their first encounter, which turned out to be an instant classic, with Eubank winning via unanimous decision.

Benn caused some damage in the fight and had success in the early rounds, with Eubank forced to spend time in hospital in the aftermath with severe dehydration.

However, McIntyre told ESPN he doesn't see anything but a Eubank victory in the rematch and expects his fighter to improve.

"I think he's [Benn] already beat. He's already beat," McIntyre said.

"I think, personally, he might be in it for the money. I'm sure they're making good money for it. After what Chris done to him all the way up until now, some fighters can't come back from that. We'll see though.

"Chris will be prepared for whatever he brings to the table."

McIntyre and Eubank first connected following the Brit's knockout defeat to Liam Smith in January 2023.

Eight months later in the rematch after working with McIntyre, Eubank had his revenge, winning with a Round 10 knockout himself.

Having guided the career of Terence Crawford -- ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter -- as well as former WBO lightweight world champion Keyshawn Davis, "BoMac" is one of the most highly regarded trainers in boxing.

He said the timing was not right to assist Eubank in April, but he jumped at the chance to be there for the rematch.

"They gave me a call and asked me to think about it, it was a no brainer," McIntyre said.

Brian McIntyre (second left) first helped Chris Eubank Jr. in 2023. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"I couldn't make it to the first one because Keyshawn [Davis] was preparing for his first title fight ... But when he called this time, time permitted that we could be back together.

"It's a big event. 60,000 plus, that's amazing. The production that Riyadh Season will put behind it, I've been to two or three of them already so that's how you're supposed to promote a boxing event.

"I will tell you it was a good fight, he [Eubank] pulled away with the win. Obviously, he can do better but I'm not going to tell you [how]."