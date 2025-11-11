Take a look at the key moments between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn ahead of their historic rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (1:44)

Chris Eubank Jr. has announced he will soon become a father, days out from his second fight with Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The sons of British boxing greats Nigel Benn and Chis Eubank Sr. produced a classic in April at the same venue in front of 67,484 fans.

Eubank Jr. claimed victory by a unanimous decision in the first contest and will aim to toast the anticipated arrival of twin boys during the coming months with another win on Saturday night.

"So yes many of you guessed it. I will soon be joining the dad gang," Eubank Jr. wrote on X.

"Only difference is I'll be joining as a father of two! Twin boys!

"I'm so grateful for such a blessing and I will do my absolute best to give them the happiest upbringing I possibly can ... Just like my old man did for me."

Fight-week activities started on Monday when Benn teased his rival about making weight during the pair's first face-off in London.

Chris Eubank Jr. has announced he will become a father to twins. James Fearn/Getty Images

Eubank Jr.'s April triumph occurred after a dramatic build-up, which resulted in him missing weight by 0.05lbs a day earlier and therefore being fined £375,000 ($500,000) as per the contract.

That money went directly to Benn, who subsequently bought a Rolls-Royce luxury car, and yet the weight and controversial rehydration clause accepted by Eubank Jr. was a bone of contention before the first fight.

Eubank Sr. was so incensed by the conditions his son had to follow he refused to be involved before a remarkable U-turn resulted in one of the images of the bout as the father and son arrived together to enormous noise inside the stadium.