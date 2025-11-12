Take a look at the key moments between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn ahead of their historic rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (1:44)

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Chris Eubank Jr. will retire from boxing regardless of the result in his rematch against Conor Benn on Saturday.

Eubank Jr. spent time in hospital after winning the first fight in April with severe dehydration.

While there has been talk this week of the 36-year-old potentially stepping away from the sport after this weekend, he has denied that will be the case and said he will continue.

However, Hearn believes if the rematch is as tough as the first encounter, people around him could insist Eubank retire.

"I believe this will be his last fight. I say win, lose or draw, I believe he loses, but I don't think people around him want him to fight again," Hearn said.

"I think if this fight gets tough like last time ... Eubank's tough as old boots mate. I mean he won't give in, but there will be a lot of concerned people ringside and don't be surprised to see him pulled out of this fight in my opinion.

"But I do believe this will be his last fight. We absolutely have our differences. But he's good for the game, he's a good character.

Chris Eubank Jr. has said he intends to continue fighting into 2026. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

"Some of the things [he says] are bizarre, but they are good for the game because they're characters and he's a tough, tough man. I mean I'll give him his credit, and he'll have to be tough again on Saturday night."

On Tuesday, Eubank said he had no thoughts of stepping away despite calls from his family to consider it.

"I've heard people, including my father, say that retirement is on the cards, that I should sail off into the sunset," Eubank said.

"It's just not who I am. As long as I have that fire in me to keep getting in that ring and in the gym, waking up early. I love the lifestyle. I love who I am as a fighter and the way it makes me feel."