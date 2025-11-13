Check out the crazy numbers behind Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's first fight. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Conor Benn has said he was "disturbed and angry" in the build up to his first fight against Chris Eubank Jr. and that it was hard to face his "demons" but said he is better mentally prepared for the rematch.

The two will face off again on Saturday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The first meeting in April came after the original scheduled bout was cancelled in 2022 when Benn (23-1, 14 KOs), failed two drug tests.

Following two years of legal battles, he was cleared to fight in the UK in 2024.

However, the 29-year-old has been open about the toll the process took on him and his family. In a 2023 interview with Piers Morgan, he acknowledged at one point feeling suicidal during the ordeal, throughout which he maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing.

When the re-scheduled fight was finally announced, the build-up was personal and toxic between the two, with Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) slapping his rival across the face with an egg at a news conference.

Conor Benn (right) with father Nigel Benn, who twice fought Chris Eubank Sr. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Benn said he had to face his "demons" in the April fight, but he feels refreshed and has a better mindset ahead of the rematch, having undergone therapy.

"I feel like I was still healing. I feel like I was still troubled, disturbed, restless, angry, bitter. Just in life." Benn said.

"My priority was getting back and fighting, but just because I felt like I could go back and fight doesn't mean I should have.

"What do they say? 'A strong mind can carry a weak body but a strong body can't carry a weak mind.' And that was sort of how I felt. I was physically strong, but it was hard.

"It was hard for me to even just face my demons as well.

"Coming back here, fighting in the UK for the first time in three years, first fight at 160 [pounds], my second 12 rounder."

While focused on the rematch, Benn said he is more than ready to leave the Eubank rivalry behind and chase world titles at welterweight before eventually move up to junior middleweight.