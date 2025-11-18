Boxing's top 25 under 25: Itauma, Norman, Mason, Fundora, more

Open Extended Reactions

With ESPN's top fighter under the age of 25 in 2024, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, aging out, many other youngsters had a chance to seize the No.1 spot. The honor in 2025 goes to heavyweight contender Moses Itauma.

Since March 2024, Itauma has fought six times for a total of nine rounds. In August, he moved up in competition, facing veteran Dillian Whyte, whom he finished in less than two minutes.

Itauma is one of the most exciting heavyweights in boxing and one whom former champion Tyson Fury has deemed the future of the division.

"Moses Itauma will wreck all them old men out of the division," Fury said in an Instagram story following Itauma's victory over White. "[Oleksandr] Usyk, [Anthony] Joshua, [Jarrell] Miller. Whoever there is that's old. [Zhilei] Zhang, whoever else the f--- there is, Luis Ortiz. All these big names of the past.

"Even the man who took my belts [Usyk]. Moses will wreck him because it's a young man versus an old man. And an old man can't mess with a young man."

Last year's No. 2-ranked fighter, Diego Pacheco, lost two spots despite two dominant unanimous-decision victories. The reason? WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. and undisputed women's flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora had an exceptional year.

WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas is just 23 years old and remains among the top young stars in the sport. There are also plenty of new faces making their top-25 debuts.

Who else is on the list of top fighters under the age of 25? Our panel of Andreas Hale, Timothy Bradley Jr., Nick Parkinson and Andres Ferrari voted, and here are the results.

1. Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs)

Moses Itauma, right, stopped Dillian Whyte in Round 1 of their heavyweight fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in August. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Heavyweight contender

20 years old

2024 rank: 10

The fighter: Itauma, ESPN's 2024 prospect of the year, isn't of legal drinking age in America but has exploded to the top of this year's list after a swift and violent 2025. Competing in the land of the giants, the 6-foot-4 southpaw isn't necessarily bigger than the top heavyweights, but he is undoubtedly the future with his unique blend of size, speed and power.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Ahead of his fight against Whyte, the biggest question around Itauma was whether his remarkable finishing prowess would continue once he stepped up in competition. That question was answered definitively when he beat Mike Balogun and two-time interim heavyweight titleholder Whyte in 2025. Itauma blew through Balogun in two rounds -- the third-longest fight of his career -- in May and was assigned to face Whyte, who was assumed to be his toughest opponent to date. The fight with "The Body Snatcher" was anything but competitive.

Future outlook: To legitimately go from prospect to contender to being the man everyone wants to see against Usyk in just two years speaks immensely of his potential. Itauma will kick off his 2026 campaign looking to do what Anthony Joshua couldn't do: defeat the durable Jermaine Franklin on Jan. 24. After that, we'll all wait to see which heavyweight is willing to step in the ring with him. The frightening thing is that Itauma still has four years of eligibility remaining for this list. -- Hale>

2. Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs)

play 0:32 Brian Norman Jr. retains title with devastating 5th-round KO Brian Norman Jr. lands a clean left hook to knock out Jin Sasaki in the fifth round and successfully defends his WBO title in Japan.

WBO welterweight champion

24 years old

2024 rank: 12

The fighter: What has been a brilliant year for the big puncher could become even better should he successfully defend his WBO welterweight title against two-division world champion Devin Haney on Saturday. Norman has already produced a top candidate for best KO of 2025, when a pulverizing left hook left Jin Sasaki flat out on the canvas in Round 5 in June. Norman has stopped his past three opponents and was promoted from WBO interim champion to full world champion before a first defense, a third-round stoppage win over Derrieck Cuevas in March.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Norman's fifth-round KO of Sasaki was highlight-reel stuff. It was a stunning one-punch knockout, but Norman had previously produced some quality work to twice floor Sasaki in Round 1. This win gave Norman more recognition than any other.

Future outlook: Win or lose on Saturday, Norman is in the big fights now. He has gained a reputation this year for stopping opponents and is growing in popularity. A rematch against Haney is a possibility for 2026, depending on what unfolds in Saudi Arabia. Unification fights against the other champions -- Lewis Crocker (IBF), Rolando Romero (WBA) and Mario Barrios (WBC) -- could also be on the table. -- Parkinson

3. Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs)

Gabriela Fundora, left, defeated Marilyn Badillo in April to defend her undisputed flyweight championship. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Undisputed flyweight champion

23 years old

2024 rank: 5

The fighter: Fundora possesses otherworldly size for a flyweight with a 5-9 frame and somehow comfortably squeezes into the 112-pound weight class. But the size wouldn't mean anything if she didn't have the skills to back it up. Fundora has proved to be as technically sound as she is violent, with a propensity to finish fights inside the distance.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: After being named ESPN's 2024 women's fighter of the year, "Sweet Poison" had a blistering 2025 that saw her twice defend the undisputed flyweight championship she won in 2024. And she did it in style, with two seventh-round stoppages.

Future outlook: Fundora is No. 5 in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings but is the only fighter on the list under the age of 25 and is showing no signs of slowing down. With flyweight already conquered, could becoming a multidivision champion be in Fundora's crosshairs in 2026? -- Hale

4. Diego Pacheco (24-0, 18 KOs)

Super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco, left, is close to fighting for his first world title in 2026. Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images

Super middleweight contender

24 years old

2023 rank: No. 2

The fighter: The 6-foot-4 super middleweight is being hailed as the future of the 168-pound division. Terence Crawford currently holds all four world titles following his win over Canelo Alvarez, but if the belts become fragmented (depending on which division Crawford fights in next), Pacheco could get a title opportunity soon. In his past two fights, he has been taken the distance by Trevor McCumby in January and Steven Nelson in July, but he is ranked No. 3 in the division by ESPN. He recently split with trainer Jose Benavidez Sr., the father of light heavyweight champion David Benavidez.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Pacheco showed his ruthless side in his most recent stoppage in August 2024, when he KO'd Maciej Sulecki in Round 6. Pacheco dug a perfect left hook to the body that left Sulecki doubled over in pain on the canvas. Earlier in the fight, Pacheco established his jab and rocked Sulecki with a right uppercut in the fifth round.

Future outlook: Pacheco faces Kevin Lele Sadjo on Dec. 13, and a victory over the top-10 opponent would take him a step closer to a world title shot in 2026. After going the distance in his past two outings this year, Pacheco will want to deliver a stoppage and send a statement to his rival contenders. -- Parkinson

5. Xander Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs)

play 1:12 22-year old Xander Zayas becomes current youngest world champ Xander Zayas becomes the youngest current world champion at 22 after being announced the winner.

WBO junior middleweight champion

23 years old

2023 rank: 4

The fighter: Since being the youngest fighter to sign with Top Rank at 16 years old, Zayas has been refining his skills under the promotional banner and became a world champion in 2025. He has been brought along carefully, which has raised questions about his place in the talented junior middleweight division. But he has shown improvement in each outing and has the potential to be a force in the years to come.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Zayas became the youngest world champion in boxing when he outpointed Jorge Garcia for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title in July. Zayas' stock is pointing straight up in a division crawling with talent that includes Vergil Ortiz and fellow champions Jaron "Boots" Ennis, Abass Baraou and Sebastian Fundora.

Future outlook: Zayas has an opportunity to unify titles when he faces WBA champion Baraou on Jan. 31 and has plans to compete three times in 2026. With his recent signing to Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports, Zayas aims to have his marketability match his in-ring talent. -- Hale

6. Abdullah Mason (19-0, 17 KOs)

play 1:07 Abdullah Mason beats Jeremia Nakathila by TKO in 4th round Abdullah Mason's flurry of punches on Jeremia Nakathila late in the fourth round leads to the referee intervening to secure the win.

Lightweight contender

21 years old

2024 rank: 3

The fighter: The slick southpaw has breezed through three stoppage wins this year to earn a first world title shot this Saturday against Sam Noakes for the vacant WBO lightweight belt. Along with height and reach advantages, Mason has impeccable timing, speed and a variety of punches. He last went the distance in August 2023 and looks a good bet to top this list within the next couple years. Potentially, Mason can become one of boxing's biggest stars in the next five years, he is that good. A year ago, he recovered from two knockdowns in Round 1 to stop Yohan Vasquez in Round 2, an important learning experience.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Mason showed what he is capable of in a fourth-round win over Manuel Jaimes at New York's Madison Square Garden in February. He established his jab and dropped Jaimes in Rounds 2 and 3 with his speed and variety of punches. In Round 4, he scored a knockdown with a sweeping left hook delivered while he was on the back foot, before forcing the stoppage with a short right hook later in the round. In Jaimes' previous fight, he had taken current WBA welterweight champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero to a decision.

Future outlook: Mason fights for the vacant WBO world title against Noakes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. While Mason is technically more accomplished, Noakes has experience on his side and physical attributes that can win him the fight. A Mason victory, on his biggest stage and against his best opponent yet, would launch him into the big time. -- Parkinson

7. Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs)

Jesus Ramos Jr., left, has two KO victories in 2025, including an eighth-round stoppage of Jeison Rosario in February. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Junior middleweight contender

24 years old

2024 rank: 13

The fighter: Ramos had a hiccup in his journey to become a world champion when he dropped a controversial decision to Erickson Lubin in 2023. However, he has bounced back with three consecutive finishes. The southpaw could be a problem for the rest of the junior middleweight division with his sturdy chin and punching power.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: After being briefly tied to a fight with Jermell Charlo, Ramos moved on and rolled through former unified junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario in February. Although Rosario was past his prime, Ramos took care of business with a dominant eighth-round stoppage.

Future outlook: Ramos was scheduled to fight Shane Mosley Jr. on the Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman undercard, but the October event was cancelled due to a Fundora injury. The fight was rescheduled for Dec. 6 and will give Ramos the opportunity to go 3-0 in 2025. Ramos, ranked by only the WBO, may find it challenging to land a fight with the winner of January's Zayas-Baraou title unification fight. However, he'll want to keep a close eye on the outcome of Fundora-Thurman for the WBC title. A fight with the loser could be of interest. -- Hale

8. Kyosuke Takami (10-0, 8 KOs)

Junior flyweight Kyosuke Takami has two KO victories this year and four in his last five fights. Photo by STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images

Junior flyweight contender

23 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: Takami won the WBA junior flyweight title when he stopped Erick Rosa in Round 10 in July. He has heavy hands for a fighter competing at 108 pounds, overpowering nearly all of his opponents. He can become a unified world champion if he defeats Rene Santiago, the WBO champion on Dec. 17.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Takami was ferocious throughout the fight with Rosa, who struggled with the pace. Takami sent Rosa flying into a ring post with a right hand in Round 10, after unloading a barrage of punches that ended the fight.

Future outlook: Santiago will give Takami a tough fight next month even in Japan -- Santiago won the WBO belt there, beating Shokichi Iwata by unanimous decision in March. Santiago contained Iwata with a disciplined performance, and Takami will have to box smartly if he is to remain champion. -- Parkinson

9. Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs)

At just 23, lightweight Floyd Schofield has important victories against Rene Tellez and Tevin Farmer in his last two fights. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Lightweight contender

23 years old

2024 rank: 20

The fighter: Schofield has had a strange 2025 with only one fight despite having three scheduled. A fight with Shakur Stevenson in February fell apart during fight week when Schofield was hospitalized for an unspecified illness. Schofield returned on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and swiftly put away former champion Tevin Farmer. Unfortunately, his momentum was slowed down again when a wrist injury forced him out of a scheduled fight with former champion Joseph "Jojo" Diaz in October. However, what we were able to see from "Kid Austin" was impressive enough to boost him up the list.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Although Farmer entered the fight with Schofield on a three-fight losing streak, the two previous fights with William Zepeda were close wins -- a split decision and majority decision -- and Farmer was never in trouble in any of those three losses. Then Schofield needed all of 78 seconds to put Farmer down twice and finish him.

Future outlook: If Schofield can stay healthy, the sky is the limit. Currently ranked No. 3 by the IBF, Schofield can put himself in line for a fight with the winner of Raymond Muratalla vs. Andy Cruz, scheduled for Jan. 24. He'll likely try to get back in the ring in early 2026 and stay active, hoping not to squander his momentum and superb upside. -- Hale

10. Adam Azim (14-0, 11 KOs)

Junior welterweight Adam Azim, above, fought twice in 2025, including a ninth-round TKO win over veteran Sergey Lipinets in February. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Junior welterweight contender

23 years old

2024 rank: 9

The fighter: The junior welterweight contender has a fan-friendly style, with quick hands, a dangerous left hook and lightning-fast reflexes. He has had only two performances this year but performed well in both. He stopped veteran Sergey Lipinets, who held the IBF world title briefly in 2017 and 2018, in nine rounds in February, then patiently broke down the stubborn resistance of Kurt Scoby in Round 12 on Nov. 15.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: On the biggest stage of Azim's career, on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Nov. 15, Azim was too slick and ring savvy for Scoby. Azim dominated the early rounds behind his jab and let his hands go from Round 8 on. He put Scoby under serious pressure in Round 11 and ended the fight in the next round by landing a flurry of pinpoint punches to head and body. Dealing with Scoby's trash talk during fight week was also a good learning experience for Azim when he moves up for bigger bouts.

Future outlook: Azim has made steady progress and will face better opponents in 2026. He is ranked Nos. 9 and 10 by two governing bodies so probably needs more wins to secure a title shot. One fight that would be popular: against English rival Dalton Smith, who challenges Subriel Matias for the IBF title on Jan. 10. -- Parkinson

11. Ernesto Mercado (17-0, 16 KOs)

Junior welterweight contender

24 years old

2024 rank: 17

The fighter: Mercado has demonstrated an exceptional ability to wipe out opponents, with 16 knockouts in 17 fights. As part of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable, Mercado continued his rapid ascent in 2025 with a one-sided demolition of Jose Pedraza in January, and he's scheduled to tussle with Antonio Moran on Dec. 13.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Mercado's highlight-reel fourth-round stoppage of Pedraza sent shockwaves through the 140-pound division. But his callout of Shakur Stevenson afterward showed that the heavy-handed unbeaten fighter means business.

Future outlook: He'll have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in 2026 -- if he takes care of business against Moran. Matchroom has a healthy group of 140 pounders, and Mercado will have every opportunity to showcase his talent. -- Hale

12. Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs)

Caroline Dubois, above, is the current WBC lightweight champion. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

WBC women's lightweight champion

24 years old

2024 rank: 16

The fighter: Dubois has made two defenses of the WBC lightweight title this year. She was promoted from interim champion to full world champion in December 2024 after Katie Taylor vacated the belt. Dubois previously complained that Taylor had been holding up her career by refusing to fight her. She had a frustrating technical draw in January when Jessica Camara was ruled unfit to continue with a cut. Dubois then outpointed Bo Mi Re Shin on a majority decision in March but has not boxed since.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Dubois is heavy-handed but has not stopped any of her past six opponents. Her unanimous decision win over Maira Moneo, whom she floored with a left hook in Round 6 to earn the WBC interim title in August 2024, remains her best performance.

Future outlook: Dubois has been inactive since March while her promoter Boxxer secures a new TV deal in the UK, with no confirmation of her next fight. The fight Dubois wants is a title unification clash against WBO lightweight champion Terri Harper which would be one of the biggest in women's boxing of 2026 if it gets made. -- Parkinson

13. Emiliano Vargas (16-0, 13 KOs)

play 1:25 Emiliano Vargas wows with one-punch KO in first round Emiliano Vargas rocks his opponent with one punch to the face and comes away with the first-round victory.

Lightweight prospect

21 years old

2024 rank: 15

The fighter: Vargas has all the tools to be near the top of this list, but his lack of quality opposition is the reason he couldn't make a bigger jump. The son of retired star Fernando Vargas is an exciting fighter whom Top Rank can bank its future on.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Vargas defeated everyone he faced in 2025, but it was his first-round destruction of Alexander Espinoza in July with a pinpoint right hand that took the cake. A single punch shook Espinoza down to the core in the first minute and left a lasting mark.

Future outlook: Vargas has the potential to be at the top of this list for the next few years. All he needs is a step up in competition. The junior welterweight must stay active in 2026 and hopefully get close to facing a former champion to make the move from prospect to contender. -- Hale

14. David Cuellar Contreras (29-1, 18 KOs)

David Cuellar, left, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has 30 professional fights in a career that started in July 2017. AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

Bantamweight contender

24 years old

2024 rank: 11

The fighter: Cuellar lost his unbeaten record when WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani knocked him out in Round 3 in February. Cuellar painfully discovered he was not on the same level as Nakatani, the No. 1 bantamweight, but winning a world title is within his capabilities. "El General," who has wins over such fighters as Luis Concepcion and Moises Fuentes, rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Juan Carlos Mancilla Otero in September, but there is more work to be done before he gets back to challenging for a world title.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Cuellar's eighth-round TKO win over Concepcion in October 2023 is still his top highlight, although beating Otero was also big for his career.

Future outlook: With Nakatani moving up to junior featherweight for his next fight on Dec. 27, there will be opportunities at bantamweight for Cuellar, but he may have to travel to Japan to face one of the many Japanese fighters in the top 10. -- Parkinson

15. Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs)

Middleweight Elijah Garcia, right, a powerful southpaw from Glendale, Arizona, defeated Terrell Gausha by split decision in March. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Middleweight prospect

22 years old

2024 rank: 19

The fighter: After dropping a split decision to Kyrone Davis in June 2024, Garcia got back on track with a decision over Terrell Gausha in March. He's had a pair of tough outings after rolling through the opposition in his first 16 fights, but Garcia still shows a lot of promise. And his knockout of Armando Resendiz in 2023 is aging like fine wine.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Garcia had to pull himself off the canvas in the first round against Gausha to earn a decision to get back into the win column.

Future outlook: Garcia has potential, but a pair of fights that were tougher than expected has left some questioning if he's ready to take the next step in his professional career. He's learned some valuable lessons that could help him climb up the rankings in 2026. -- Hale

16. Jin Sasaki (19-2-1, 17 KOs)

Welterweight contender

24 years old

2024 rank: 7

The fighter: Sasaki's career is on the ropes after he got nailed by a left hook from Brian Norman Jr. in a Round 5 KO loss for the WBO welterweight title in June. Sasaki was also floored twice in Round 1 as he was taken apart by Norman. Sasaki's career now needs to be repaired carefully.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Sasaki is known more recently for being a knockout victim, but he has also delivered some big stoppages. Sasaki's most impressive KO yet was the right hand he landed on Keita Obara to leave his opponent stretched out on his back in Round 3 in April 2023. Sasaki had dominated, despite suffering a flash knockdown earlier in the fight when a right to the temple caught him. Sasaki was quickly back on top and early in the third round dropped Obara with a body shot, before finishing him with a massive right hand.

Future outlook: It has been reported that Sasaki suffered a six-week memory loss following his brutal loss to Norman, according to Issei Nakaya, president of Nakaya Boxing Gym. Don't be surprised if we don't see him until the second half of 2026. -- Parkinson

17. Geo Lopez (18-0, 12 KOs)

Junior lightweight prospect

22 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: Famed trainer Eddy Reynoso's pupil had just one fight in 2025 and used his youthful energy and skill to outpoint seasoned veteran Rene Alvarado. Lopez has the right trainer and a cache of tools but will have to put it all together to make the jump to title contender.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Lopez needed every ounce of his skill and ability to get past the crafty Alvarado.

Future outlook: Lopez is quick, skilled and picks his spots. If Reynoso, who also trains Canelo Alvarez, can continue pushing Lopez to reach his potential, the 130-pound division could have some new blood to contend with in 2026. -- Hale

18. Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs)

Junior middleweight "King" Callum Walsh has three victories in 2025, including a unanimous decision against Fernando Vargas Jr. on the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard in September. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Junior middleweight prospect

24 years old

2024 rank: 22

The fighter: The 6-foot southpaw is from Ireland but has fought nearly exclusively in the U.S. Walsh, who is trained by Freddie Roach in Los Angeles, says working on fishing boats at 16 gave him a strong work ethic, and that same hard work has seen him make steady progress in 2025. After a stunning Round 1 KO of Dean Sutherland in March, he followed up with a fifth-round technical decision win over Elias Espadas in June and a unanimous decision win over Fernando Vargas Jr. in September. The Vargas win, in front of a Netflix audience as co-main event of a card headlined by Terence Crawford's win over Canelo Alvarez, helped raise Walsh's profile. Vargas had stopped all but two of his 17 previous opponents, but Walsh showed slick and educated boxing to win by four rounds on the judges' scorecards in the nontitle bout.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: His quick win over Sutherland, sealed by a left hand and then a powerful right hook, highlighted Walsh's potential. Sutherland was left lying on the canvas after Walsh's hand speed and power proved too much for him.

Future outlook: IBF world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev is set to defend his belt against Josh Kelly early in 2026, and Walsh could be well positioned to face the winner. -- Parkinson

19. Bakary Samake (19-0, 11 KOs)

Junior middleweight Bakary Samake, a junior middleweight contender, is unbeaten in 19 professional fight. Photo by STEPHANE MOUCHMOUCHE/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Junior middleweight contender

22 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: The junior middleweight is on the rise after going 2-0 in 2025 with a pair of finishes, setting the stage for a possible title challenge in 2026.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Samake snatched away Alejandro Ortiz's undefeated record with a fifth-round stoppage in October.

Future outlook: Samake hasn't had to go the distance since he stepped up to 12 rounds a year ago, and is currently ranked by the WBC as the No. 1 contender to Sebastian Fundora's title. 2026 could serve as a breakout year for the Frenchman. -- Hale

20. Curmel Moton (8-0, 6 KOs)

Lightweight prospect

19 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: The 5-foot-2 lightweight is the protege of Floyd Mayweather. In Mayweather, he is learning from the best, and Molton is showing potential that he can become one of the most technically accomplished boxers in the sport over the next few years. So far, he has shown impressive power and also an ability to box, based on a distinguished amateur career. Moton has been compared to Gervonta "Tank" Davis, perhaps because of his size and association to Mayweather, and you wouldn't want to bet against him going on to win multiple world titles like Davis has.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Moton put together classy combinations before overwhelming Frank Zaldivar when he had him pinned against the ropes in Round 3 of their February fight. His Round 1 KO of Ezequiel Flores in his professional debut in 2023 also caught the eye.

Future outlook: Mayweather called on title challenger Lamont Roach to face Moton, but that would be a step too soon for Moton, as promising as he looks. The teenager needs to box more in 2026 -- he has fought just twice this year -- before gauging when he will be ready for a title opportunity. -- Parkinson

21. Amari Jones (15-0, 13 KOs)

In his first 10-round fight, middleweight contender Amari Jones, above left, stopped Shady Gamhour in just three rounds. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Middleweight prospect

23 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: Jones went 2-0 in 2025 and showed improvement with new promoter, Golden Boy, and new trainer, Virgil Hunter.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Jones passed his first tough test, becoming the first fighter to stop Shady Gamhour with a third-round knockout on Nov. 8.

Future outlook: Jones has the talent to push the 160-pound division along, and Golden Boy Promotions hopes to keep him busy in 2026 as he looks to improve on his No. 13 ranking by the IBF. -- Hale

22. Jahi Tucker (15-1-1, 6 KOs)

Middleweight prospect

22 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: Tucker has recorded five wins since a draw and a loss in 2023. The 5-foot-11 middleweight looked impressive when he scored two knockdowns against Troy Williamson on his way to a unanimous decision win in April, but then had a tougher test against Lorenzo Simpson in June. Tucker outworked Simpson for the decision, winning 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: He dominated the fight against Williamson, whom he dropped in Round 2 with a right uppercut and then forced another count with a left hook in Round 8.

Future outlook: Tucker needs to compile a few more wins and improve his KO ratio before he is ready to take on the elite fighters at middleweight. He will benefit if he can face someone from the top-10 rankings, a fight that could be on the horizon late in 2026 if he continues to make progress. -- Parkinson

23. Vito Mielnicki Jr. (21-1, 12 KOs)

Middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. is only 23 but has been fighting professionally for six years. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Junior middleweight prospect

23 years old

2024 rank: 21

The fighter: Mielnicki has continued his slow and steady climb through the ranks by going 1-0 (with a no contest) in 2025, and he has another fight scheduled on Saturday's David Benavidez-Anthony Yarde undercard.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Mielnicki pitched a shutout in beating Poland's Kamil Gardzielik in June.

Future outlook: Trained by Ronnie Shields, Mielnicki is a work in progress but shows a lot of promise. After he left Top Rank for Zuffa Boxing, a lot of eyes will be on the young fighter to see how big a role he will play for the promotion. -- Hale

24. Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs)

John Orobio has fought four times in 2025, including a first-round TKO of Zsolt Osadan in June. Vincent Ethier/Eye Of The Tiger

Junior welterweight prospect

22 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: Orobio has exciting firepower that is making him popular on undercards in Montreal, where he is based. He registered his fourth win this year on Nov. 14 with a second-round stoppage over Xolisani Ndongeni.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Orobio swept aside Zsolt Osadan in style in a first-round stoppage in June. Orobio worked off a good jab and, after forcing a count earlier in the round, stopped Osadan with a huge left hook. Of note, Orobio dropped Ndongeni twice on his way to his most recent win.

Future outlook: There is still a long way to go for "El Tigre," who has yet to be taken beyond four rounds. He needs more rounds, more exposure and more experience before he can be considered a contender. More fights to gain experience should be in store for him over the next year, with a gradual step up in class. -- Parkinson

25. Jadier Herrera (17-0, 15 KOs)

Jadier Herrera, above, celebrates victory against Jose Macias in Liverpool in March. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Lightweight prospect

23 years old

2024 rank: NR

The fighter: The heavy-handed southpaw had only one fight this year, a seventh-round TKO of Jose Macias in March. He's a crafty and powerful lightweight who stands nearly 6 feet tall.

Biggest moment or accomplishment: Herrera emphatically chopped down Macias earlier this year and nearly found himself stepping in to face Shakur Stevenson in February, when Floyd Schofield was pulled during fight week due to illness. Stevenson's team turned down the fight, and now Herrera has been after other top fighters.

Future outlook: The physical attributes are undeniable as Herrera looks to take the next step in 2026. After fighting four times in 2024, a single fight this year won't help in his development. If he can stay active under Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, he can put his name on the lightweight radar. -- Hale