Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Hearn had a surprise in store for Chris Eubank Jr. Getty

Eddie Hearn teased Chris Eubank Jr. with a stunt from the iconic Love Actually film ahead of the Conor Benn rematch.

Benn's promoter Hearn was silent but made his point through a series of messages on boards at the pre-fight press conference in London on Thursday.

Earlier this year, before Eubank Jr. beat Benn in their first fight, he would continually interrupt Hearn when he attempted to speak at the pre-event media opportunities.

So, a grinning Hearn tried a new method of getting his point across before the rematch.

Without speaking, Hearn mimicked the Love Actually stunt where a character communicated through a series of messages written on boards.

"Good evening all," Hearn's boards displayed.

They continued: "I know it upsets Chris when I speak.

"So I've taken a new approach.

"Thank you to His Excellency for your continued support.

"Last April we witnessed a British classic.

"Both men have us a fight we will never forget.

"But for now, let me just say...

"Just because it is fight week...

"(And we always speak the truth).

"To me, Conor Benn is perfect.

"He's ready for the performance of his career.

"So, get ready for another epic war.

"Make sure you all tune in."

- Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn 2: When Eddie Hearn watched the fathers do battle

- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 2: 'It was hard to face my demons' - Benn

Eubank Jr. then claimed his security guard had been blackballed from attending the rematch amid a row over his exit from the first fight in a hospital.

Hearn responded silently with more messages on boards, which said "fake news" and "plum."

Eubank Jr., meanwhile, said about Hearn: "He has finally learned, guys, that he cannot speak during the press conference."

Eubank Jr. said during Hearn's efforts: "This is embarrassing. He's supposed to be the best promoter in the world and he's got clipboards because he's too scared to talk during a press conference."

The rematch between Eubank Jr. and Benn is set for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.