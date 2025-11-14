Check out the intense face between Eubank Jr., Conor Benn and their fathers before another huge family clash. (0:54)

Whatever Chris Eubank Jr. thinks of Conor Benn, he should also be grateful for him.

Their rivalry, which ignited in 2022 and finally made its way to the ring in April, has brought him (even more) fame and fortune and cemented both their legacies. By the time Sunday morning rolls around, they would have entertained 120,000 fans in the flesh over two fights and many more watching around the world.

Most importantly, though, you could argue it brought his family back together.

The image of Chris Eubank Sr. swinging the door of his SUV open as he arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside his son was the most iconic moment the sport has witnessed this year.

He is, along with rival and Conor Benn's dad, Nigel, British boxing royalty. As Thursday's news conference showed when the two old foes faced off an exchanged words, he's a warrior and born showman.

A true entertainer.

Nobody captures a room quite like Eubank Sr.

But more than that, he is a father, who hadn't spoken to his son in more than two years before they unexpectedly reunited on the eve of the April bout.

Eubank Jr. and his father have had a strained relationship in recent years. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

There was a time when the two were rarely seen apart, with Senior coaching his son in the early part of his career. In 2019, Junior relieved his father of his duties in a bid to forge his own path.

It hurt the former two-weight world champion deeply, as you would expect.

They lost touch, until earlier this year.

"It's a massive thing to have him back in my life, especially now, because he is their grandfather and that's a very important relationship," Eubank Jr. said.

"I hate to think that two years ago -- when we hadn't spoken for a couple of years -- if I had a kid then, what would I do?

"Now I know he is accessible to me; it's a great feeling."

Chris Eubank Jr. and Chris Eubank Sr. (L) reunited before the first fight in April. James Fearn/Getty Images

Eubank Jr. has said they are still working on their relationship, but with the 36-year-old this week revealing he will soon be a father himself to twin boys, it puts everything into perspective.

You can't blame Junior for wanting to go his own way. History has shown how damaging boxing can be to the father-son relationship. But time heals all wounds. Eubank Jr. now also has experience of being a father figure, even before he has kids of his own.

Since his brother, Sebastian, died suddenly in 2021, Eubank Jr. has helped look after his nephew Raheem. It has made Junior realise why his father was so reluctant to let him box as a child.

"I learned to have sympathy for his feelings by being around my nephew Raheem," Junior said. "When you fall in love with a kid, you start to understand that you don't want any type of pain or harm coming to this human being. I had never felt love like that for anybody, really."

So, how does he think becoming a father will change him as a fighter?

"I already am mellow, you can't get more mellow than me," he explains. "I don't believe that having children will change me as a man or change my personality. I am who I am.

"It might enhance the type of man that I am. But it won't change me."