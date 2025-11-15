Ben Shalom believes Chris Eubank Jr. having Brian McIntyre 'Bo Mac' in his corner will give him the advantage against Conor Benn. (2:39)

Chris Eubank Jr.'s legacy and a potential fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez are on the line in Saturday's rematch with Conor Benn, promoter Ben Shalom has told ESPN.

Eubank Jr. is eyeing back-to-back victories over bitter rival Benn following his points win in April.

Earlier this week, the prospect that Eubank Jr. could retire after the fight was floated, but the 36-year-old said he has no intentions of stepping away from the sport any time soon.

A potential fight against Alvarez is real for Eubank Jr. and while Shalom firmly believes his fighter will win "in 7 or 8 rounds," he acknowledged defeat would spell the end of their plans.

"His legacy is on the line tomorrow night. Win tomorrow night and he really sets up a dream fight for himself. But he needs to do it in emphatic fashion," Shalom told ESPN.

"We want the Canelo fight. That's the fight that makes sense. That's the fight he's wanted his whole career. I think it makes sense for Canelo. Canelo's always wanted to fight in the UK but this fight is what we're focused on right now. It's a huge fight. Make a statement and he'll get that fight."

Shalom said the impact that Brian "BoMac" McIntyre training Eubank Jr. will have can't be underestimated. The pair first linked up following Eubank Jr.'s Round 4 knockout defeat to Liam Smith in 2023, winning the rematch by knockout later that year.

"I wanted Chris to go with him the first fight. It didn't happen; I was disappointed. I know what it's like when he gets with Chris," Shalom said.

"I know he's the only trainer he's ever probably feared. BoMac does not need to be in Chris Eubank Jr.'s camp. He'd have made a fortune off Terence Crawford.

"If he's there you listen to him. If he's there you do what he says. You wake up when he says. You're in the gym when he says. You spar who he says. You eat what he says. That's what Chris Eubank Jr. needs. That's why he's so formidable and that's why he'll make such a difference in this fight.