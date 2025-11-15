Boxing results: Benn dominates Eubank, Catterall, Azim score KO wins

Check out Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's weigh-in ahead of their huge rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (2:27)

Even if Conor Benn goes on to win a world title, it still might not be as satisfying or career-defining as his revenge over bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr in a dominant, unanimous points win on Saturday.

Revenge was sweet for Benn (24-1, 14 KOs), who floored Eubank (35-4, 25 KOs) twice in the final round to seal victory by unanimous scores of 119-107, 116-110 and 118-108 in the non-title middleweight bout.

Benn, 29, capitalised on a sluggish and subdued performance from Eubank to avenge a unanimous points defeat to Eubank Jr seven months ago, after their fathers twice fought each other in epic world title fights in the 1990s.

Eubank, 36, from Brighton, lacked the energy, variation of punches and explosiveness of their first fight. Benn's domination meant as a contest it lacked the drama when they last fought, until a brilliant finish.

Benn floored Eubank first with a straight left, then followed up with a barrage of blows before a right sent a rocky Eubank down again. Eubank beat the count but he knew the fight was lost.

