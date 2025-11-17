Open Extended Reactions

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk vacated his WBO world title on Monday, with Britain's Fabio Wardley elevated to full world champion as a result.

The WBO confirmed to ESPN on Monday that the 30-year-old Brit will take the belt from Usyk and become full champion, following the announcement that was made confirming the Ukrainian is vacating.

Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in June to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, holding all four belts.

He was then ordered by the WBO to fight their interim champion at the time, Joseph Parker.

However, citing injury, Usyk was granted extra time to recover, with Parker choosing to fight Wardley in an effort to stay active.

On Oct. 25 in London, Wardley stunned Parker with a Round 11 stoppage to take the interim title, which has resulted in the Englishman being elevated to full heavyweight champion.

"The World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced today that it has received formal communication from Team Oleksandr Usyk regarding the future of the WBO Heavyweight Championship. After thoughtful consideration, Usyk has elected to relinquish the title," the WBO said in a statement.

"The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO Undisputed World Champion, and a fighter who has earned and exemplified every right, privilege, and honor associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction. His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era."

After his win over Parker, Wardley called out Usyk and there was confidence from his team that a fight could happen. However, Usyk vacating the belt indicates he may not face Wardley next.

Usyk, who was also undisputed at cruiserweight before he went on the conquer the heavyweight division, has said he will fight in 2026, but his next move is unclear.