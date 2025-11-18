Open Extended Reactions

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez has given himself two fights to clean up the junior bantamweight division before moving up a weight class.

The San Antonio, Texas-based boxer faces Fernando Daniel Martinez for three world title belts at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, part of a stacked card that also features David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde (light heavyweight) and Brian Norman vs Devin Haney (welterweight) in world title fights.

WBC, WBO champion Rodriguez (22-0, 15 KOs), 25, stopped Phumelela Cafu in Round 10 to win a second title in July and is currently ranked No. 5 in ESPN's pound-for-pound list ahead of facing Martinez (18-0, 9 KOs), 34, from Buenos Aires in Argentina, who has made four title defences in his reign as WBA champion.

If he beats Martinez, Bam will need one more belt to achieve his goal of being the undisputed champion at 115 pounds. Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs), 35, from Mexico, holds the IBF title, which he defends against Kenshiro Teraji in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 25.

"Undisputed is the goal, if I get past Martinez there's just one belt left, so I am pretty close to accomplishing that," Bam told ESPN.

"I will have two more fights at junior bantamweight maximum, and then move up. So this one, and then one more, to become undisputed.

"I feel the undisputed fight [vs. the IBF champion] can be made, I have Matchroom and my whole team behind me, they will make that fight happen, I have full confidence in it happening.

"Martinez is a good fighter, he's very relentless and doesn't stop throwing, but I'm more than ready for him. To have all these fighters on one card on Saturday is incredible and to be part of it is really exciting, it's only good for the sport of boxing."

This will be Bam's third title defence at junior bantamweight after also unifying the world titles at flyweight. Rodriguez reckons he can box at featherweight (126 pounds) and says the likes of undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue and his Japanese rival Junto Nakatani will soon be on his radar.

"We have talked about 126 pounds, that would be the maximum, I'm not sure I can go above that, only time will tell, but I think I will end up my career at 126," Bam told ESPN.

"I think those fights versus Inoue, Nakatani do happen down the line. Inoue vs. Nakatani, when it happens, is a great fight and who ever lands first will be the winner of that one.

"I would love to fight in Japan one day. Every time I go there I enjoy it and I know I have some fans there."