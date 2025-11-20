How to watch Benavidez-Yarde, Haney-Norman boxing fights

Open Extended Reactions

WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez will put his title on the line on Saturday, Nov. 22, against Anthony Yarde. Benavidez will look to keep his perfect record intact, while Yarde will attempt to win his first world title. The event will take place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check out more information on this weekend's boxing action below:

What is the full card? What time are the fights?

*All times Eastern

David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde (for WBC light heavyweight title): 9 p.m.

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney (for WBO welterweight title): 8 p.m.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Fernando Martinez (for WBA, WBC, WBO junior bantamweight titles): 7 p.m.

Abdullah Mason vs. Sam Noakes (for WBO lightweight title): 6 p.m.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Samuel Nmomah: 5 p.m.

Mohammed Alakel vs. Jiaming Li: 4:30 p.m.

Sultan Almohammed vs. Umesh Chavan: 4 p.m.

Julio Porras Ruiz vs. Pius Mpenda: 3:30 p.m.

Juan Carlos Guerito vs. Barker Ssewanyana: 3 p.m.

How can fans watch?

The card will be shown on DAZN PPV at 3 p.m.

Check out the ESPN boxing hub page for schedules, rankings and more.