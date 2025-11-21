Open Extended Reactions

WBC junior lightweight champion Subriel Matias' second title reign might be in jeopardy without a single title defense.

Matias (23-2, 22 KOs) tested positive for a banned substance in a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test ahead of his title defense against Dalton Smith scheduled for Jan. 10 in Brooklyn.

Matias' positive test was for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine, a source confirmed to ESPN. Ring Magazine first reported the substance for which Matias tested positive.

Matias will have until Dec. 1 to request a test of his B-sample.

"The WBC has received notification from VADA about an adverse finding from a test performed by WBC super lightweight champion Subriel Matias," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a statement to ESPN. "The WBC has begun the investigation process as per the Clean Boxing Program protocol. I have spoken to our champion Subriel and his Promoter Mr Orengo, and they have expressed their absolute availability and cooperation as the process unfolds."

Matias, 33, won the title for a second time when he defeated Alberto Puello in July.

The positive test not only puts the Jan. 10 fight in jeopardy, but Matias could also be stripped of his title should his B-sample come back positive. It is rare that the B-sample isn't consistent with the A-sample.

Ostarine is the substance Ryan Garcia tested positive for following his fight with Devin Haney in 2024. Garcia's win was overturned to a no-contest, and he was suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission. The same commission is set to oversee the Matias-Smith fight.