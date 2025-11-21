Open Extended Reactions

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, who is scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Qatar, headbutted his opponent, Dan Hooker, during a ceremonial weigh-in Friday.

Tsarukyan (22-3) headbutted Hooker (24-12) as the two were meant to face off for the final time before their five-round fight. Hooker, of New Zealand, was not injured by the blow and even seemed to enjoy the hostilities.

"Let's go, I love it," Hooker told UFC commentator Michael Bisping.

Weigh-in altercations have become rare in the UFC. Tsarukyan, of Armenia, has a short history of outbursts, however. He was suspended and fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in 2024 after he threw a punch at a fan during his walkout to the Octagon at UFC 300 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC is self-regulated in Qatar, so any fine or punishment for Friday's headbutt would have to come from the promotion itself.

Tsarukyan is trying to solidify himself as a potential lightweight title challenger. He was booked to his first UFC title fight against then-champion Islam Makhachev in January, but was forced to withdraw the day before the fight after experiencing back spasms.

Tsarukyan and Hooker are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 6, respectively, by the UFC in the lightweight division.