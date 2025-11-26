Ben Whittaker eyes global stardom, but knows he can't please everyone

Open Extended Reactions

Ben Whittaker is excited about the future.

It feels strange to label his fight against Benjamin Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) in Birmingham on Saturday [10. p.m. GMT, DAZN] as the start of his second coming, but it has that feel about it.

You can see the anticipation in his eyes as he addresses as small group of writers ahead of his return to the ring, discussing all things Matchroom, moving to Ireland and the emotion of the last 12 months.

Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) is slick, skillful, articulate and controversial.

The 28-year-old's showboating in the ring rubs some people up the wrong way, but he attracts eyeballs. He has accepted he can't please everyone, especially in boxing, so why try?

An Olympic silver medallist and natural showman, it's no wonder Eddie Hearn made a push to sign Whittaker after the Tokyo Games, only to miss out when he opted for Ben Shalom's Boxxer and Sky Sports. Fast forward to October this year, Boxxer and Sky Sports had parted ways, and Hearn finally got his man, with Whittaker inking a deal with Matchroom.

Now the promotions are done -- their parody skit from Jerry Maguire with Whittaker shouting "show me the money!" down the phone to Hearn went viral -- it's time to win fights.

"Activity," Whittaker says when asked what the sell was from his new promoter. "I can have 3-4 fights next year where, my last promoter, they only had four fights they could do, so it's like when can I get on there? That's probably two fights for me, one headliner and one undercard. The position I'm at now, it's not what I need.

"I'm no diva, I don't mind being on an undercard or anywhere, as long as I can get activity."

Hearn has already hinted at taking Whittaker to the United States early next year. His confidence and flashy style are probably better suited to American audiences. Whittaker says he loves fighting at home and insists UK fans are "the best in the world," but it's not just the UK and U.S on the radar.

He is thinking global.

"I get a lot of stick here [UK], but I love it," Whittaker says. "I've got a good US fanbase ... Weirdly one of my biggest followings is Japan and Brazil. Eddie can take me to those weird places you'd never get to go.

It's no wonder Whittaker wants to get moving after a turbulent year.

Whittaker has become a rising star of British boxing Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He was heavily ridiculed after a draw with Liam Cameron in October 2024, when he was injured after falling over the ropes and unable to continue. He won the rematch with a Round 2 knockout in April but hasn't fought since. It was an emotional full circle moment. Whittaker was criticised for how he celebrated, but coach Andy Lee was quick to defend his fighter.

"No one can underestimate what this man has gone through since the first fight," Lee said.

"Mentally, the barrage of insults, the fact he's still standing here, not many could put up with what he's gone through. This is a champion. I'm not going to spend time with someone who's not worthy of my time. This guys is the best person you will ever spend time with."

It was a glowing endorsement for an often misunderstood fighter from one of the best and most respected coaches in the sport. Saturday will be their second fight together with both hoping their relationship will bring in titles.

Whittaker isn't old at 28 but knows he must make moves soon if he is to chase titles at light heavyweight, a division with opportunities ripe for the picking domestically and overseas.

Second coming or not, Whittaker is appointment viewing, whether you like it or not.