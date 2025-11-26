Men's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Haney in, Canelo out, Benavidez moves up

Open Extended Reactions

Devin Haney returns to the top 10 of the ESPN men's pound-for-pound rankings for the first time in 20 months following a unanimous decision victory over Brian Norman Jr. on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to win the WBO welterweight title. After Haney's majority decision loss to Ryan Garcia in April 2024, a result that was later changed to a no decision following Garcia's positive test for a banned substance, Haney fell out of the top 10. Haney was knocked down three times on that fight, and while the result was changed, he never returned to the list until now.

"In 2024 I lost everything, everything came crashing on me," Haney said after Saturday's fight. "In 2025, I came to get it back. In 2026, I'm coming for everything."

He takes over the No. 10 spot, pushing super middleweight Canelo Alvarez out.

In the main event of Saturday's card, David Benavidez defended his WBC and WBA "regular" light heavyweight titles with a dominant performance against Anthony Yarde. Benavidez scored a seventh-round KO to stay unbeaten. The victory also helped Benavidez move up one spot to No. 7.

"I grade [my performance] B+," Banavidez said during his post-fight interview on DAZN. "I'm not going to lie. I think I could have done a little bit stuff better, but there's always room for improvement. People wanted to see the knockout. They said, I couldn't stop this guy [that] I had no power at 175 and you know, I made it look [easy]."

Also on that card, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez stopped Fernando Martinez in the 10th round to unify three junior bantamweight titles. Rodriguez keeps his No. 5 spot on the list.

Our panel of Andreas Hale, Timothy Bradley Jr., Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Bernardo Osuna, Eric Woodyard, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhoff shares its votes.

Note: Results are through Nov. 26.

1. TERENCE CRAWFORD Previous ranking: 1

RECORD: 42-0, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Canelo Alvarez, Sept. 13

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Don't let the close scorecards (116-112, 115-113 and 115-113) fool you; Crawford was absolutely brilliant in outclassing Canelo to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. The epitome of what it means to be a pound-for-pound fighter, Crawford moved up two weight classes and dominated a fellow pound-for-pound fighter -- one widely considered the face of boxing -- leaving him flustered and frustrated by the end of the fight. With his third undisputed status, Crawford settles in as the top pound-for-pound fighter today and, quite possibly, of this generation. -- Andreas Hale

2. OLEKSANDR USYK Previous ranking: 2

RECORD: 24-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO5) Daniel Dubois, July 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Usyk is beginning to stake his claim as the best heavyweight of this century, his definitive finish of Dubois making him the undisputed champion once again. There would be no controversy in this rematch, as Usyk wiped Dubois out in the fifth round and took little damage. Joseph Parker is likely the next in line to get his shot, but with two wins apiece over Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Dubois, there really isn't much left for Usyk to do aside from lap the competition. -- Hale

3. NAOYA INOUE Previous ranking: 3

RECORD: 31-0, 27 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Sept. 14

NEXT FIGHT: Dec. 27 vs. David Picasso

It's not that Inoue did anything wrong to drop one spot to No. 2, as he was exceptional in dissecting Akhmadaliev. It's just that it's really difficult to hold Crawford back after what he did to Canelo. Nevertheless, Inoue continues to showcase his excellence inside the squared circle. This time he opted to use his wits and skill to outsmart and thoroughly dominate Akhmadaliev for a wide unanimous decision. He'll compete for a fourth time in 2025 when he faces Picasso on Dec. 27, but the fight everyone is waiting for is the All-Japan clash with current bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in 2026. -- Hale

4. DMITRY BIVOL Previous ranking: 4

RECORD: 24-1, 12 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (MD12) Artur Beterbiev, Feb. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Bivol avenged his only loss when he defeated Beterbiev on Feb. 22 in an excellent performance. He'll avoid David Benavidez (for now) as he will likely engage in a rubber match with Beterbiev in his next fight. Should he emerge victorious, a highly anticipated showdown with Benavidez could be on the menu for 2026. -- Hale

5. JESSE RODRIGUEZ Previous ranking: 5

RECORD: 23-0, 16 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO10) Fernando Martinez, Nov. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

"Bam" took care of business in dominant fashion against Martinez to add the WBA title to his collection at junior bantamweight. It wasn't just that he won, it was how easy he made it look. Martinez was undefeated heading into the fight yet was made to look like a novice as Rodriguez had his way before securing the finish in the 10th round. At 25, Rodriguez is the youngest fighter on the pound-for-pound list and will have plenty of time to crack the top four. Rodriguez is one of the best fighters in the world as well as one of the most entertaining to watch. -- Hale

6. ARTUR BETERBIEV Previous ranking: 6

RECORD: 21-1, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (MD12) Dmitry Bivol, Feb. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Beterbiev suffered the only loss of his pro career in a rematch with Bivol on Feb. 22 but he still made a great account of himself against a fellow pound-for-pound fighter. Unfortunately, the rubber match would have to wait as Bivol elected to have back surgery which would sideline him until next year. Rather than wait, Beterbiev will stay active and face Nicholson on the Nov. 22 Riyadh Season card headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde. -- Hale

7. DAVID BENAVIDEZ Previous ranking: 8

RECORD: 31-0, 25 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Anthony Yarde, Nov. 22

NEXT FIGHT: May 2 vs. Gilberto Ramirez

Benavidez is a powerful fighter with a tremendous chin, impressive size and the hand speed of a fighter 50 pounds lighter than him. He put those tools on display with a ferocious beating of Yarde before stopping him in the seventh round. Benavidez is a merciless combination puncher with an incredible gas tank. "The Mexican Monster" has stated that he'll move up to cruiserweight for his next fight, challenging "Zurdo" Ramirez on May 2 in an effort to become a three-division champion. -- Hale

8. SHAKUR STEVENSON Previous ranking: 7

RECORD: 24-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) William Zepeda, July 12

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Stevenson finally got the kind of opponent fans were asking for, and once again he came out on top, adding a little more aggression to his flawless tactical style. Stevenson dominated Zepeda on July 12 in New York in an exciting performance. As exceptional as Stevenson has been, the biggest complaint he faces is that he almost makes it look too easy and coasts to decision victories. He was supposed to have his hands full with a high-volume puncher in Zepeda, but he was able to handle everything Zepeda threw his way. Stevenson used a jab to the body, uppercuts and effective combinations to slow Zepeda down and put any complaints about lack of offense to rest. -- Hale

9. JUNTO NAKATANI Previous ranking: 9

RECORD: 31-0, 24 KOs

DIVISION: Bantamweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Ryosuke Nishida, June 8

NEXT FIGHT: Dec. 27 vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes

Japan's other pound-for-pound fighter on this list unified the bantamweight titles on June 8 against IBF titleholder Nishida. "Big Bang" is exciting to watch and has won all five of his bantamweight fights by knockout since making the move from junior bantamweight last February. An eventual blockbuster showdown with countryman Inoue appears to be on the horizon in what would be the biggest fight in the history of Japan. Nakatani will make his debut at junior featherweight on Dec. 27, against Sebastian Hernandez Reyes in the co-main event of Naoya Inoue's fight against David Picasso. A win will set up the fight with Inoue in 2026. -- Hale

10. DEVIN HANEY Previous ranking: NR

RECORD: 33-0 1NC, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Brian Norman Jr., Nov. 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Haney defeated the biggest puncher at welterweight with relative ease as he dominated Norman to become WBO champion. Questions about Haney's demise after the Ryan Garcia fight were grotesquely exaggerated, and he silenced the naysayers by brilliantly outboxing a fighter with even bigger punching power than Garcia. A three-division champion who just turned 27, Haney cracks the list with his impressive skill set and instincts. -- Hale

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote awarding 10 points, a second-place vote awarding nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

Others receiving votes: Teofimo Lopez Jr. (76), Canelo Alvarez (6), Gervonta Davis (1).

How our writers voted

Bradley: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3: Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Nakatani, 7. Stevenson, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Benavidez, 10. Haney

Hale: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Benavidez, 8. Stevenson, 9. Nakatani, 10. Haney

Atlas: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Benavidez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Stevenson, 8. Rodriguez, 9. Nakatani, 10. Haney

Tessitore: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Benavidez, 8. Nakatani, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

Parkinson: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Haney, 7. Benavidez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Nakatani, 10. Stevenson

Raskin: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Stevenson, 8. Benavidez, 9. Alvarez, 10. Nakatani

Osuna: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Stevenson, 7. Nakatani, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Benavidez, 10. Haney

Rodriguez: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Benavidez, 8. Nakatani, 9. Stevenson, 10. Alvarez

Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Stevenson, 7. Benavidez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Nakatani, 10. Haney

Moynihan: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Benavidez, 8. Stevenson, 9. Alvarez, 10. Davis

Pilatti: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Benavidez, 6. Bivol, 7. Haney, 8. Stevenson, 9. Nakatani, 10. Beterbiev

Zirolli: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Stevenson, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Lopez, 9. Benavidez, 10. Nakatani

Mascaro: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Nakatani, 7. Benavidez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Haney

Freeman: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Stevenson, 8. Nakatani, 9. Haney, 10. Benavidez

Lopez: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Benavidez, 8. Stevenson, 9. Nakatani, 10. Alvarez

Delgado Averhof: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Benavidez, 7. Bterebiev, 8. Stevenson, 9. Lopez, 10. Nakatani

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Crawford (13), Usyk (3)

Second place: Usyk (12), Crawford (2), Inoue (2)

Third place: Inoue (14), Crawford (1), Usyk (1)

Fourth place: Bivol (9), Rodriguez (6), Stevenson (1)

Fifth place: Rodriguez (7), Bivol (5), Beterbiev (2), Benavidez (2)

Sixth place: Beterbiev (7), Bivol (2), Stevenson (2), Nakatani (2), Rodriguez (1), Benavidez (1), Haney (1)

Seventh place: Benavidez (8), Stevenson (4), Rodriguez (1), Beterbiev (1), Nakatani (1), Haney (1)

Eighth place: Beterbiev (5), Stevenson (5), Nakatani (3), Rodriguez (1), Benavidez (1), Lopez (1)

Ninth place: Nakatani (6), Benavidez (3), Stevenson (3), Alvarez (2), Haney (1), Lopez (1)

10th place: Haney (6), Nakatani (3), Alvarez (2), Beterbiev (1), Benavidez (1), Stevenson (1), Lopez (1), Davis (1)