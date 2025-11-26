Open Extended Reactions

Mikaela Mayer has been offered a fight with Lauren Price (right). Getty

An offer has been made for Lauren Price to fight American Mikaela Mayer in a huge women's undisputed welterweight title fight next year, promoter Ben Shalom told ESPN.

The fight between IBF, WBA and WBC champion Price (9-0, 2 KOs) and WBO title holder Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) was expected to take place earlier this year but never happened.

Mayer moved up to junior-middleweight [super-welterweight] and collected the WBC, WBO and WBA belts with a win over Mary Spencer in October.

However, the American has said she still wants to face Price at 147 pounds for all the belts, and it is expected the fight can be made.

Price is targeting a fight in Cardiff in February in what will be her first bout in almost a year, before moving on to Mayer.

"We got offered the fight in July for the [United States], but the money was not something that Lauren's management felt was appropriate for that fight and I tend to agree with her," Shalom said to ESPN.

"We've made an offer for Mayer to come and fight over here at the Royal Albert Hall.

"So far, we haven't had an accepted offer, but that has been a fight that we've been trying to make and are trying to make."

Mayer, 35, is a three-division world champion who first won gold super-featherweight. She turned pro in 2017 after representing the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Price, 31, has been pro for three years after a glittering amateur record.

She won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2019 World Championships.