Frazer Clarke hoping British heavyweight title can be catapult to bigger things

Open Extended Reactions

Frazer Clarke hopes winning the British heavyweight title can launch him to bigger things just like it did for the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis.

Clarke (9-1-1, 7 KOs) feels he can repair the damage done by a crushing first-round knockout loss to Fabio Wardley in October last year when he faces Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva (8-2, 5 KOs) for the vacant British heavyweight title in Derby, England, on Saturday.

Clarke, 34, from Burton-upon-Trent, won an Olympic bronze medal in 2021, but suffered a broken jaw and cheekbone in his first professional loss to Wardley, which followed a thrilling points draw with his English rival in March last year. Both fights were for the British title and Wardley went on to win the WBO interim title.

Clarke has since recorded a first-round stoppage win over Ebenezer Tetteh, and this will be his third attempt to win the British title following his two fights with Wardley, who was recently elevated to WBO world champion after Oleksandr Usyk gave up the belt.

"The likes of Henry Cooper, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis have all held the British title belt and look at what they have done after they won it," Clarke told ESPN.

"It's like a coming of age, a natural progress and it's such a big deal. I know what the British title can do for a career and I'm just focusing on winning the fight versus TKV than thinking about future fights.

"I've had one comeback fight. I wish had been busier but the promoter [Boxxer] had a situation going on so I have been waiting around and now I've finally got the opportunity."

Clarke, who used to work as a security guard at boxing events, rates 20-year-old sensation Moses Itauma as the best of the contenders behind world No. 1 Usyk, from Ukraine.

"Moses is leading the way, he's the most exciting fighter around and he's been pushed really well," Clarke told ESPN.

"[Former IBF champion] Daniel Dubois is young and will be around. Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury [both former two-time world champions] could leave and then you have the likes of Fabio, Lawrence [Okolie], David Adeleye and Johnny Fisher will be coming back too. There's people out there that are going to challenge for good titles."

Clarke faces TKV, from Tottenham in London, on BBC Television and it will be the first time the broadcaster has shown live professional men's boxing for 20 years.

"The more eyes on myself and boxing is good for me but it's the last thing I'm thinking about right now," Clarke told ESPN.

"I could do this fight in my back garden. Some people are looking for fame but my goal is to be the British champion whether I'm on TV or not."