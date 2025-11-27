Open Extended Reactions

Ben Whittaker has said he wants to do the "prefect job" against German Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday.

Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) will make his debut for Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing in Birmingham against Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs). The bout will also be the Brit's first since April when he beat Liam Cameron with a Round 2 knockout.

"Of course, [there is] pressure is in all walks of life, whatever job you do there's pressure. The pressure comes from myself," Whittaker said.

"Andy [Lee] knows, I'm a perfectionist. Everything I do, I try and do perfect and it's going to be a perfect job Saturday.

"I'm just going to look sexy, beat him down and go home and eat my food. I've got a great team, looking good, feeling good, and when you look this good, you shine."

The fight marks a new era for the Olympic silver medallist after he left Boxxer earlier this year.

Hearn has said the plan is to take the light heavyweight prospect to the United States early in 2026 as they look to grow his profile internationally.

Ben Whittaker returns to the ring on Saturday in Birmingham. Getty

However, trainer Lee said they are not taking anything for granted and praised his fighter's work ethic during camp in Ireland.

"It's a meaningful fight, he [Gavazi] hasn't lost in a number of years," Lee said. "You need that challenge, not so much as a coach but as a fighter, Ben needs that challenge.

"It's a fight we're taking very seriously. People talk about talent in association with Ben, but people don't see the hard work he puts in and how dedicated he is.

"He has all the ingredients when you put that behind the talent, to go all the way."