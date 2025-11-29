Ben Whittaker vs. Benjamin Gavazi LIVE: Latest updates from Birmingham

Open Extended Reactions

Ben Whittaker makes his Matchroom Boxing debut on Saturday, taking on German Benjamin Gavazi.

Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) is one of the hottest prospects in British boxing, with a huge 12 months ahead as he looks to rise through the ranks. his first challenge is a dangerous prospect in Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs), who has said he is ready to upset the Brit's plans.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has already teased a fight in the U.S. for Whittaker early in 2026, but the 28-year-old must get through Gavazi first.

The fight is Whittaker's first since April, a Round 2 knockout over Liam Cameron. In his second fight with trainer Andy Lee, Whittaker has said he wants to do "the perfect job" in his home city of Birmingham.

Former UFC star Molly McCann featured on the undercard, beating Ebonie Cotton in her second professional boxing bout to go 2-0.

Follow ESPN's live updates for all the action and reaction.