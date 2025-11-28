Oleksandr Usyk jokes about naming his left hook Ivan, which was the punch that finished Daniel Dubois in their fight at Wembley. (0:31)

Richard Torrez Jr. has got the call to fight Frank Sanchez and decide the mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk.

The IBF's long search for a final eliminator to decide who will fight Usyk might have finally come to an end.

United States Olympic silver medalist Torrez Jr. has got the nod by the IBF. There is no deal yet, but the next step is to negotiate a fight with Sanchez, sources told ESPN.

Cuba's Sanchez has accepted that he will fight Torrez Jr., sources told ESPN.

Why was Richard Torrez Jr. picked?

Sanchez is ranked at No. 3 in the IBF heavyweight rankings, and Torrez Jr. is No. 4.

Earlier this year, when the IBF heavyweight championship was around the waist of Daniel Dubois, Derek Chisora was briefly in pole position for a shot at the gold.

But Chisora was leapfrogged by Filip Hrgovic, the Croatian contender who impressed by beating Joe Joyce. Hrgovic and Sanchez had a chance to agree on a final eliminator to the IBF title but a fight never materialized.

Meanwhile, the IBF title switched hands when Usyk knocked out Dubois in an undisputed championship fight.

The IBF's quest to put together a mandatory challenger fight led them to Moses Itauma. A statement read: "If he confirms he is available, then he and Frank Sanchez would be ordered to negotiate."

The opportunity also dangled in front of ex-champion Dubois who preferred not to limit his own chances by committing to a sole route back to the top.

The latest opportunity sits with Torrez Jr. If he agrees a deal to fight Sanchez, the winner will be named mandatory challenger to the IBF heavyweight title which belongs to Usyk.

IBF heavyweight contender rankings

Not rated Derek Chisora Frank Sanchez Richard Torrez Jr. Daniel Dubois Jared Anderson Michael Hunter Martin Bakole Bakhodir Jalolov Guido Vianello Filip Hrgovic Moses Itauma Efe Ajagba Peter Kadiru Lawrence Okolie

Is Richard Torrez Jr. America's next heavyweight champion?

The opportunity in front of Torrez Jr. is the next step on the road to becoming America's next heavyweight champion.

Deontay Wilder was the last American to hold a heavyweight title, until he was beaten by Tyson Fury in 2020.

In the same year, Torrez Jr.'s stellar amateur career ended with a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The California fighter, promoted by Top Rank, has built a 14-0 pro record.

Most notably, he outpointed Guido Vianello. Earlier this month he added the latest victory to his CV against Tomas Salek.

At only 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds against Vianello, Torrez Jr. is far from the tallest or heaviest in the biggest division. But his southpaw stance makes him an intriguing proposition.

What will Oleksandr Usyk do?

Usyk won the undisputed title in a second division when he beat Dubois earlier this year, but he no longer holds all of the belts.

The undefeated Usyk chose to vacate the WBO belt, which meant Fabio Wardley was elevated to the status of full champion.

Usyk still holds the IBF, WBA and WBC titles.

Each organization will have its own mandatory challengers, meaning Usyk will have a queue of contenders lining up to face him, which could include Torrez Jr. or Sanchez.

Usyk is 38 years old but insists he will battle on for another two years.

He plans to return in 2026, but his next opponent is unclear.