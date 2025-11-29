Open Extended Reactions

Molly McCann is no stranger to entertaining fights. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Molly McCann won her second professional boxing bout in as many fights with a points win over Ebonie Cotton on Saturday.

Referee Ryan Churchill scored the fight 58-56 in favour of McCann (2-0, 1 KO).

The six-round clash was fought at a ferocious pace. McCann had the better of the opening exchanges, moving in and punching in twos and threes, but Cotton's jerky movement made her difficult to pin down.

McCann built on her combinations and landed the cleaner shots as the fight progressed, with her left hook proving a problem for Cotton (1-1) for the majority of the contest.

McCann's combat experience showed in a dominant performance on Saturday night. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Cotton kept coming forwards, establishing a good left jab, and landed several strong shots herself, even when a cut on the top of her head opened up in Round 4, with blood pouring down her face.

By Round 4, both fighters were also breathing heavily and started to tire, as they both grappled and at one stage fell to the canvas.

Their styles, pace and heart made for a thrilling fight, with McCann doing enough to claim the win. Neither fighter stopped swinging from the first bell to the last.

Former UFC contender McCann, who had 14 fights with the promotion, announced her MMA retirement in March before turning her attention to boxing.

McCann won her first professional boxing bout in September, beating Kate Radomska convincingly with a Round 6 stoppage in Belfast, Northern Ireland.