Ben Whittaker's first fight with Matchroom Boxing could not have gone any better. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Ben Whittaker produced a savage Round 1 knockout win against Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday in his first fight with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) didn't take long to establish his dominance in the bout, setting up with his left jab, working the head and body of Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs), with the Brit's speed proving too much.

The German was floored with a big right hand from Whittaker which topped off a good combination mid-way through the round and the writing was on the wall.

Whittaker moved in, launching a lefthand then another right hand which landed flush and it was all over before everyone had the chance to take their seats at the NEC in Birmingham.

Gavazi was visibly shaken but got to his feet and appeared OK in the ring after.

Ben Whittaker was in a hurry to end proceedings on Saturday night. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Whittaker had the crowd going with his ring walk, accompanied by UK artist Dizzee Rascal.

The 28-year-old acknowledged he needed to back up his flashy entrance and did just that with a statement knockout against en experienced opponent in his first bout since April.

"He was a game kid [Gavazi], 20 fights, he only lost one. He came to change his life but like I said, I showed something special, and I showed why I'm different," Whittaker said in the ring after the fight.

"You don't get Olympic medals by hopping around on one foot. I can do it all.

"I want to thank my lord and saviour Jesus Christ, I want to thank everyone for coming out, buying the tickets, making this night special.

"When you walk out pretty like that, you've got to back it up ... And I did."