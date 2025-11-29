Jeamie Tshikeva beats Frazer Clarke on points in tough bout

Open Extended Reactions

Frazer Clarke, right, suffered another setback Saturday night. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Jeamie "TKV" Tshikeva won the vacant British heavyweight title after digging deep in the final two rounds to earn a split decision over Frazer Clarke on Saturday.

The judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-112 and 112-115 for Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) in an upset victory over Clarke, whose legs appeared unsteady at the end of Round 11 at Derby's Vaillant Live Arena.

It was another setback for Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs), an Olympic bronze medallist in 2021 who suffered a broken jaw and cheekbone in his first professional loss to Fabio Wardley in October last year.

Tshikeva, from Tottenham in London, landed a series of hooks that left Clarke badly hurt and staggering back to his corner after a vicious Round 11.

After losing by sixth-round stoppage to David Adeleye for the British belt in April, this comeback win revives Tshikeva's career and leaves Clarke hoping for an immediate rematch.

"I knew he was going to hold on, but he started blowing within the first 30 seconds," Tshikeva told BBC Television.

"He thought we are doing three rounds, but we are not at the Olympics anymore. I knew it was my fight, I even had a point taken off and still won."

Clarke, 34, started well and seemed to be in control, especially after Tshikeva had a point deducted in Round 3 for low blows.

A lot of the fight was fought at close range, and Clarke faded after a promising start.

Tshikeva, 32, clawed back into the fight and had a lot of success with left hooks, especially in Round 10 and then during a fierce onslaught in Round 11.

Tshikeva got through with more punches on the inside in the 11th round that slowed Clarke until he was left dazed by three successive left hooks. Clarke stayed on his wobbly legs for 45 seconds until the end of the round.

Clarke bravely fought back in Round 12 to deny Tshikeva the stoppage win, but Clarke could not find the KO punch he needed as the Londoner outpunched him.