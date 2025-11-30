Open Extended Reactions

Ben Whittaker won with a brutal Round 1 knockout on Saturday. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

BIRMINGHAM, England -- Ben Whittaker believes there is nobody at light heavyweight that has all the attributes he possesses following his stunning Round 1 knockout of Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday.

Whittaker's speed and power were simply too much for his opponent, who was dropped early in the round before the Brit moved in with a sharp combination, finished off with a vicious right hand which knocked Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs) out.

The 28-year-old Olympic silver medallist said he had to back up his extravagant ring walk -- where he was accompanied by UK rapper Dizzee Rascal -- and he did just that.

While he made a point of saying he wanted to build his career the right way, Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) also made it clear he believes he has all that is required to go right to the top.

"I truly don't believe no one can move like me, they don't have the speed like me, and they don't have the IQ like me at 175 [pounds]," Whittaker told his post-fight news conference.

"They can all bang ... But I've got something different. But at the end of the day, it's my 11th fight, and it's all about the process."

Promoter Eddie Hearn, trainer Andy Lee and Whittaker himself said they want between three and four fights in 2026 as they look to build his resume and profile.

Whittaker, known for his showmanship, confidence and skill in equal measures, acknowledged he is "marmite" -- meaning people either love him or hate him -- but vowed to remain true to himself as he chases titles.

"When you are walking with shorts and boots like this, you got to back it up and that's what I did," Whittaker said.

"But at the end of the day I did what I was supposed to do.

"In sport you need something different ... For me I've always been different. Even in school, that's probably why I got kicked out.

"But I've always been told to stand out. That's what my mom told me; to be a standout star, and that's why I'm trying to be in boxing.

"But it's authentic as well. A lot of people do fake it. At the end of the day, I'm just being me and I know when to turn it on and know when to turn it off and that's it."