BIRMINGHAM, England -- Ben Whittaker has said his house was robbed while he was fighting at Birmingham's NEC arena on Saturday night.

Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) put on a show with a Round 1 knockout against German Benjamin Gavazi.

While he was on a high after the statement win in his first fight since April, and first with Matchroom Boxing, the light heavyweight prospect said he returned to his home to Wednesbury, a town just outside of Birmingham, to discover he had been burgled.

"Highs and lows of the sport," Whittaker said in a post on Instagram.

Ben Whittaker said he got home on Saturday to learn that he had been robbed. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"Come back, house has been burgled. But Wednesbury, I've got a big, big reward. Find these people and let me know. They even took my IBF belt, what they going to do with that?

"Let me know, hit me up in the DMs ... Big reward."

In the video, Whittaker showed a window that had been smashed.

The 28-year-old is a Birmingham local, but now trains out of Ireland with coach Andy Lee.